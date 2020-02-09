NBA News: Stephen Curry Plans To Return From Injury In First Week Of March

Fresh off five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, the Golden State Warriors currently hold the league’s worst record at 12-41. It’s been a tough transition for the franchise following the departure of Kevin Durant in free agency. They were also dealt heavy blows with injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, hindering what could have been another winning campaign.

Warriors fans are already looking forward to next season, although they finally have some news to uplift their spirit. During the Warriors’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, Curry confirmed his plan to return in the first week of March, per Yahoo Sports.

“That’s the plan,” said Curry. “It’s been the plan since the surgery, knowing the timeline with the injury, as severe as it was. So I’m not rushing, but I’m setting a goal that hopefully I can meet first week of March to get back on the floor and join my teammates, and hopefully end the season on a strong note,” concluded Curry.

He has only played in four games due to a broken hand sustained early into the 2019-20 NBA season. Barring any setbacks during his recovery, Curry is determined to come back in hopes of building momentum for next year. Joined by the returning Thompson, Draymond Green, and a high draft pick, Curry may lead the Warriors to a top seed as soon as next season.

Following tonight's game, @StephenCurry30 talked hoops, family and all things #DubNation with season ticket holders. pic.twitter.com/P4rfFiAIqL — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 9, 2020

For the remainder of this year, the Warriors are looking forward to seeing how their newest addition Andrew Wiggins fits next to Curry and his teammates. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Warriors sent D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Wiggins.

With Wiggins appearing ready for a change of scenery, Curry is expected to help him fit into his new role with the team. The return of Curry won’t solve all of the Warriors’ ongoing struggles, but it will undoubtedly push the team to a different level on the court.

Though it will be a challenge for Curry to adjust to the losing environment, he is well aware of what it takes to turn a team around. After all, he did lead the Warriors from a 23-43 record in the 2011-12 NBA season to three championships since then. In the meantime, Curry will be shaking off the rust after a lengthy break from in-game competition. And while he won’t be playing in the postseason, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Warriors back into the fold the following campaign.