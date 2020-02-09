Derick Dillard Shares Photo Of Son Strapped To Jill Duggar’s Back In The Kitchen, Both Parents Get Slammed

Derick's post included the hashtag #womanswork.

Jill Duggar was mommy-shamed over a photo that was taken while she was hard at work in the kitchen. However, she wasn’t the only one whose parenting decisions came under scrutiny. In fact, most critics of the snapshot took aim at the behavior of her husband, Derick Dillard.

On Saturday, Derick, 30, took to Instagram to share a photo of Jill, 28, in the kitchen. The mother of two had her youngest son, 2-year-old Samuel, strapped to her back in a baby carrier. Jill was standing in front of a sink full of dishes, and she appeared to be washing a plastic bowl full of soapy water by using a utensil to scrape it. She was dressed casually in a dark blue sweatshirt, and she had her hair pulled up in a ponytail.

Jill wasn’t looking at the camera, but Samuel was. The tot was rocking an all-gray ensemble, including a pair of socks. He appeared to have a fake tattoo on the back of his right hand.

Samuel had a rather serious expression on his face. In the caption of his post, Derick wrote that the little boy was “helping his mom in the kitchen.” However, many of the former Counting On star’s 746,000 Instagram followers thought that he needed to be helping Jill, not Samuel.

“All this picture says to me is… Jill is cooking with a child strapped to her back while you have the luxury of standing there watching and taking a picture on your phone…….. maybe try HELPING her!” read one response to Derick’s post.

Other critics took issue with one of Derick’s hashtags, #womanswork. This seemed to indicate that he believes that washing dishes is a woman’s job.

“I was with you until I saw #womanswork This makes me sad and angry,” wrote one commenter.

However, some fans suggested that the hashtag was Derick’s idea of a joke. They pointed out that Jill had responded to his post by sharing the same hashtag with two crying laughing emoji. She also replied to one of Derick’s defenders.

“You know by now that he loves messing with the public. I found it funny!” the fan wrote.

“Yup,” Jill’s response read.

Jill didn’t escape the comments section unscathed. She got mommy-shamed for keeping her son restrained.

“Couldn’t he help more if he were freed?” wrote one Instagrammer.

Other commenters suggested that Samuel is too big to be toted around in a carrier. A few concerned fans suggested that Jill is going to end up hurting her back by continuing to wear him.

“Put him on a stool, you’re gonna break your back momma,” advised one of Derick’s followers.

This isn’t the first time one of Jill and Derick’s social media posts has been criticized. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the parents were accused of wanting handouts after Jill shared the address of their new P.O. Box on Instagram.