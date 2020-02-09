La La Anthony Shows Off Bombshell Figure In Black Bikini In New Instagram Photo: ‘Cuz I Feel Like It’

La La Anthony gave her 10.1 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Saturday when she uploaded a photo of herself in a black bikini. The design’s top featured thick black straps and included another one that stretched actress the actress/media personality’s midsection. The high waisted briefs showed off the Power actress’s shapely hips and included sheer mesh panels on the side sides for an extra dose of sex appeal. She accessorized her look with extra-large silver hoop earrings and sported soft, glamorous makeup to accentuate her natural beauty. Swatches of shiny earth-toned shadow dusted La La’s eyelids which were also outlined with dark eyeliner. Her lashes also appeared to have been coated in black mascara.

La La sat in a scenic outdoor location for the photoshoot. Based on the type of lush vegetation seen behind her, she seemed to have been in the tropics when the photo was snapped. The image also seems to have been shot in the same location as one of La La’s previous bikini shots in which she wore a unique asymmetrical multicolored two-piece swimsuit designed by Bfyne.

As of this writing, her most recent Instagram post has accumulated close to 240,000 likes and more than 2,000 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans cheered on the Power actress’s sultry display. Some of those comments came from fellow celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Sevyn Streeter and actor Romany Malco. But La La’s non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“That should break the internet so very beautiful,” one fan wrote.

Other fans said they were interested in getting the swimsuit La La wore in the photo for themselves, but the former MTV vee-jay didn’t share the name of the swimwear brand in either her tags or the caption.

But amid all of the positive feedback, a couple of fans shared their speculation that La La had cosmetic procedures to thank for her curvy figure.

“People need to stop getting this surgery,” one wrote.

In the replies, one person called the commenter a “hater” and insisted that Lala looked “good.” But another Instagram user agreed with her while a second surmised that La La might be using filters to make her photos look more attractive.

Another commenter praised the purported surgeon who they allege worked on La La’s body.

“The surgeon did artwork on your body!!!!” they wrote. “And it looks so natural!! Just beautiful @lala.”

La La has not responded to these accusations about her alleged plastic surgery, as of this writing.