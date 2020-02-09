Democratic Presidential Candidates Make Final Pitch To New Hampshire Voters

On Saturday night, Democratic presidential candidates held speeches in the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, making a final pitch to voters ahead of the primary election.

According to The Hill, all candidates stressed the need to unite after the primary is over in order to defeat President Donald Trump.

The tensions were high, however, with supporters of each candidate packed in the 12,000-person arena. Notably, supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg‘s supporters clashed, chanting at rival candidates.

“I know there are differences in opinion in the room, I see that, I detect that,” Sanders said during his speech.

“But despite the differences of opinion in the candidates we are supporting… we’ll come together to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of this country,” the senator added.

Buttigieg pitched himself as a candidate of generational change, suggesting during his speech that Democrats need someone from a small town in the Midwest to defeat Trump in 2020.

“We’re tired of being reduced to a punchline in Washington politics and are ready for someone to take our voice to the Washington capitol,” he said.

Sanders supporters attempted to interrupt Buttigieg’s speech by chanting “Wall Street Pete,” but the 38-year-old’s supporters responded with chants of their own.

Former Vice President Joe Biden — who finished fourth in Iowa — delivered a fiery speech, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd. Biden urged all Democrats to vote Trump out of office in 2020, concluding his speech with, “Let’s do it now, now, now!”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — who has been plunging in the polls, both in New Hampshire and elsewhere — suggested that the Democratic Party needs to nominate a woman in order to beat Trump and the Republicans in November.

“The way I see it, they’ll keep saying that [a woman can’t win] right up until the point we get in the fight, we persist, and we win,” Warren said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota also talked about the importance of Democratic unity, becoming emotional while discussing her long-shot presidential campaign.

Had a wonderful time at the McIntyre-Shaheen dinner in Manchester tonight! New Hampshire feels like home for the #YangGang. pic.twitter.com/V9OvQ8JiF0 — Andrew Yang???? (@AndrewYang) February 9, 2020

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who was greeted by his own and Sanders’ supporters, also held a brief speech, as did billionaire Tom Steyer, who stressed the importance of running against Trump on economic issues. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick also spoke at the event.

According to latest polling, Sanders is the favorite to win New Hampshire, having maintained a seven-point lead over Buttigieg. Biden is in third place, with 11 percent support, and Warren in fourth, polling at nine percent.