Bebe Rexha Reveals that She’s Depressed In New Instagram Post

Bebe Rexha made a stunning revelation about her mental health via the latest post on her Instagram page. In the lengthy caption under a glamorous photo of her in a sparkly navy blue dress, the singer told her millions of Instagram followers that she’s depressed.

“At first look, I’m sure it seems like another glam pic of Bebe, but right now mental health is pretty sh*tty,” she wrote.

She went on to explain that her current mental state was the reason why she hadn’t been that active on social media lately. She also expressed concern that her depression had been sabotaging her relationships.

“It’s been super hard keeping my emotions stable and not panicking 24/7,” she added. “I’m just sad and I feel alone.”

The “I’m A Mess” singer went on to add that the only thing that was keeping her sane was being in the studio and working on her upcoming album. She described the music as “healing” and promised her fans that they would hear her new songs sometime soon.

She also mentioned her bipolar disorder, saying that it “sucks” and sharing that she often wishes that she could be “normal.”

“This is not me wanting to be a victim, I guess I wanna keep my fans updated and hopefully someone going through the same feels not so alone,” she added.

As of this writing, the post has been liked over 73,000 likes since it was uploaded and more than 850 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fan expressed lots of empathy for her.

“You’re right- seeing celebs like you being so open makes me feel less alienated,” one person wrote. “Don’t worry about disappointing us being MIA. We love you and you come first.”

The somber tone of this most recent Instagram post differs greatly from the video she posted right before it. In it, the blond beauty flips her hair and shows off her flattering curve-accentuating evening gown. She dances coquettishly at one point and gets close to the camera to show off her makeup. Just like her latest post, her caption for the video mentioned that she had been working on her album before deciding to get glammed up for a New York Fashion Week show to support her friend.

As The Inquisitr noted, fans raved over her appearance in the comments section and rewarded the content with over 420,000 likes as of this writing.