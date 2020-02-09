NBA News: Andre Iguodala Is ‘Excited About Basketball Again’ After Joining Miami Heat

Shortly before the NBA trade deadline concluded on Thursday, Andre Iguodala was involved in a blockbuster deal that sent him to the Miami Heat, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP also inked a two-year, $30 million extension with the team.

In the summer of 2019, Iguodala was traded by the Golden State Warriors to the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s no secret that he was upset with the move as Iguodala wanted to play for a contending team, which led to an immediate trade request. The Grizzlies reached an agreement with the player, allowing him to sit out the season until a deal was found.

With the Heat pitching an enticing offer to the Grizzlies, Iguodala was finally free to resume his career elsewhere.

“I kind of got excited about basketball again. Playing with [the Golden State Warriors], we go to the Finals every year, and the media scrutiny behind every single move—you get exhausted. You’ve had a good break, but then you kind of see where the game’s trending, you don’t know, it’s like, ‘Where do I fit in?’ And it’s kind of a blessing in disguise, like this is the perfect spot. I can do a lot of different things here. A lot of different things. It doesn’t have to be just defense or just passing. Or just in the corners,” said Iguodala, per Bleacher Report.

Based on his comments, it appears that Iguodala is ready to embrace a new role for the Heat. As a member of the Warriors, his role on the offensive end was significantly reduced thanks to the team’s All-Star cast. But he is ready to contribute more as a scorer instead of being viewed as a defensive specialist.

As a three-time NBA champion, Iguodala is still hoping to add another ring to his collection. During the season, Iguodala had been linked with multiple NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. There were even talks regarding a potential return to the Warriors, although it was unlikely given their struggles this season.

Having noted his preference to be on a winning team, it’s clear that Iguodala was as excited about the trade as he claims. He was instantly sold on the opportunity to play alongside NBA All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. With the Heat currently holding the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, Iguodala is hoping to replicate the same impact he had on the Warriors’ dynasty.