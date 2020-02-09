‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Explains Why She Said Kristen Doute Was ‘Cut’ In Recent Episode

The most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules saw the fallout between Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Kristen Doute. Things got heated at a dinner for Brittany Cartwright’s bachelorette party, where Kristen accused Katie and Stassi Schroeder of not being there for her, even though she was there for them during their rough relationship patches in the past. Kristen cited that she stuck by Katie for years while Tom Schwartz was cheating on her, which set off the former SUR waitress.

Later at a strip club, Katie told her husband not to speak to Kristen and that she was “cut” from their group. Many viewers were unhappy with Katie dismissing Kristen so quickly, but it was something that happened off-camera that caused her to get even more upset to the point of making the comment. Katie set the record straight in a series of tweets right after the episode aired.

“Kristen came and sat on Toms lap at the strip club right after throwing that sh*t in my face at dinner. Of course I said she was cut,” Katie tweeted.

After a Bravo fan account clapped back at Katie for her treatment of Kristen that night in Miami, she further set the record straight on why Kristen behaved the way she did.

“No she said [Tom cheated for two years] to be a b*tch. I know that move. I invented it. If y’all remember correctly that was season 3. I wasn’t even friends with Kristen then. So she wasn’t “there for me” I also didn’t sand bag my friends with that sh*t for 2 years either,” she concluded.

Katie and Kristen have had a rocky friendship over their time on Vanderpump Rules, and for now, it looks like they are officially on the outs. Stassi is also still not on good terms with Kristen, and things are only going to get worse as Season 8 of the hit Bravo show progresses.

Kristen did apologize for saying what she said about Tom on Twitter the same night that Katie was tweeting her own sentiments. There was still no exchange between the two women directly, and it’s unknown if Katie accepts that apology or not. She did like a few tweets from fans who supported her decision to cut out Kristen. One fan noted it’s important to get rid of toxic people in your life no matter who they are, and Katie agreed by hitting the like button again.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.