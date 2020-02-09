Korean Bombshell Young Bae Rocks A Sexy Leather Accessory & Tiny Shorts In New Instagram Pic

Korean bombshell, Young Bae, has been sharing lots of new photos of herself in various eye-catching outfits on Instagram but took it to a whole new level with her newest post. The tattoo artist rocked a sexy leather accessory and tiny shorts for the picture as she showed off her wild side and flaunted her curves.

The Black Ink Crew star wore a basic black tank top or bodysuit with thin straps and a pair of dark denim shorts. The bottoms had frayed accents along her hips and were rolled up to reveal her curvy legs.

The most eye-catching part of her outfit was her leather accessory, which included a collar necklace that extended down the middle of her chest and wrapped around her midriff. It had a silver circular accent in the middle of her neck, which Young tugged at in the photo. The leather straps were adjustable around her chest with the midriff portion embellished with silver, round studs.

Young wore her hair down in a side part for the photo and some of her long straight locks fell in front of her right shoulder and reached her waist.

Her makeup included shimmery eyeshadow, blush, and dark lipstick.

The reality TV star also rocked a long silver necklace with a Christian cross charm and a bracelet on her left wrist.

She stood in front of a red wall and a bright source of light from above flooded the frame.

Young’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the picture, and this included recording artist JRDN who stopped by with a question.

“Lol remember when you ain’t have any tatts??” he asked.

“Excuse me?? Lol I def was going through some painful tattoo removal sessions when I met you!! Look at me now,” responded Young.

She didn’t provide further context into their prior connection, but it’s hard to deny that the stunner has lots of ink now that she shows off on a regular basis.

“How can you be single,” wondered an admirer, punctuating their message with the heart eyes emoji.

“My fav korean honey..,” declared a fan.

“You slay me,” wrote a fourth social media user.

In addition, the beauty showed off her flirty side in yet another update on January 21. This time, the attention was mostly on her booty as she posed in a pair of skintight leggings and a matching top. The pants had gathered accents in the middle of her derriere which further drew attention to her curves. Her top had long sleeves and white stripes down the arms.