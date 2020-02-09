Fitness Model Janna Breslin Showcases Her Incredible Physique In Sexy Sports Bra And Gym Pants

American fitness model Janna Breslin went online on Saturday, February 8, and shared a stunning new picture with her 700k-plus Instagram followers.

The model looked nothing short of stunning as she rocked a white sports bra that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage. She teamed her bra with a pair of loose gym pants which she wore below her waist, a move that enabled her to put her incredible abs on full display.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie opted for minimal makeup to prove that she’s a natural beauty. She wore her brunette tresses down, side-swept them and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder and ample bosom.

The stunner opted for a delicate pendant and a fitness tracker in her wrist, while she stood in a bedroom, flashed a soft smile, and looked away from the camera to strike a pose. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in downtown San Diego, California.

Per usual, the hottie wrote a long caption in which she talked about anxiety. Sharing her past, she explained to her fans and followers how she has managed her anxiety pretty well throughout her life. However, she added that at times, her anxiety gets out of control during stressful or transitional periods.

Janna revealed that the last few months had been particularly difficult for her, while she also stated the symptoms that she’s been undergoing. The model ended her caption by mentioning the things she does to alleviate her condition, including eating better, eliminating drugs and alcohol, focusing on breathing, carrying out meditation, and working out, among others. Lastly, she thanked her fans for allowing her to share her private life with them.

Within eight hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 24,000 likes and about 460 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her hotness but they also showed love and support.

“Incredible post! I am glad you found a way to manage it and stay healthy,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“This is one of my favorite pictures of you!” another user wrote.

“You are so beautiful! Thanks for sharing! I understand how hard anxiety can be from time to time!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s amazing looks.

“Always so gorgeous! You are my dream girl!”

Apart from her fans and followers, many IG models and influencers also liked the picture, including Whitney Johns and Megan McShea.