Bebe Rexha Shows Off Cleavage In Plunging Black Dress On Instagram

Bebe Rexha likely got more than a few pulses racing in her Instagram following on Saturday when she showed up on her followers’ timelines in a sparkly black dress with a plunging neckline. The singer started the video with a flip of her wavy blond hair as she sent a coquettish look over her shoulder at the camera. Bebe then playfully shows off her curvy posterior by holding the fabric close to her body to emphasize the roundness of her derriere. Then, she turned around to reveal the garment’s alluring bodice.

She shimmied towards the camera with her hands on her waist and cupped her cleavage at one point. Near the end of the clip, she positioned herself very close to the camera which allowed her followers to get a great view of sparkles on her eyelids. Bebe also sported her signature makeup look, dramatic dark “cat” eyeliner and mascara.

In the caption, Bebe assured fans that she had been working on her album but she got dressed up to go a New York Fashion Week show for a collection designed by her friend.

As of this writing, the video has been viewed more than 150,000 times and over 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans raved over the singer’s physical appearance.

“You look gorgeous girl!” one admirer wrote.

Her outfit also got some compliments.

“Wow that dress is stunning,” a second added.

“I need that dress… I love it so much! Where can I get it?” a third remarked.

“Stunning. That dress on you,” a fourth said.

It’s clear that Bebe has a thing for wearing black as she often wears the color in photos she posts to Instagram. In a previous photo, she rocked a black corset over a black, lacy longsleeved top, and paired these items with curve-hugging black pants. She wore her hair in a half ponytail and accessorized the look with sparkly layered necklaces, rings, and bracelets.

The upload proved popular with fans as more than 700,000 Instagram users have liked the photo since its upload in late January.

Bebe also wore all black to the Grammys. On that occasion, she rocked a chic black tuxedo jacket and loose-fitting black pants. Under the jacket, Bebe wore a sheer chain-link turtleneck with shiny sleeves that were longer than the jackets. She kept her makeup neutral except for the aforementioned eyeliner look she frequently wears.

Fans raved about the look in the comments section and more than 500,000 Instagram users have liked it so far.