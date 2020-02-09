Dolly Castro Stuns In Black Lace-Up Corset Dress On Instagram

Dolly Castro has been busy showing off her amazing physique on Instagram with plenty of workout outfits, but today she mixed things up with a new shot of herself in a skintight dress. It was black with a corset-inspired design and lace-up accents on both sides of her body.

The beauty posed in front of a huge floor-length mirror with a gold frame. She stood facing the camera straight-on and crossed her left leg in front. Dolly held her smartphone in her right hand and placed her other hand by her side, glancing at the camera with a sultry pout on her slightly parted lips.

The top portion of the dress featured thin straps and a tight corset-like bodice that hugged her curves, with the low neckline leaving her cleavage on full display. But the most eye-catching part of her ensemble was arguably the side tie accents with large silver grommets that were used to lace up both sides of her ensemble.

The excess string was tied into a bow at the bottom of the skirt, which reached just below her knees. Dolly completed her look with a pair of light gold sandals that were only visible thanks to the mirror behind her.

The sensation opted to wear her hair down in a middle part with luxurious curls. She brushed some of her locks in front of her right shoulder with hints of her blond highlights adding glam to her look.

Her makeup complemented her dark ensemble, as she rocked purple eyeshadow, liner on her lower lids, and long lashes. She also sported a dusting of blush and nude lipstick with brown lip liner.

The update was geotagged in Orange County, California.

The bombshell’s numerous fans took to the comments section to gush over her new share.

“Beautiful dress,” complimented a follower.

“You look amazing wow,” noted a second social media user.

“So gorgeous! Such an inspiration!!” raved a supporter.

“The most beautiful part about you is your heart but I’m sooo lucky you’re also the most beautiful woman ever,” declared an admirer.

In addition, Dolly posted another update on January 22 that showed her rocking another dress. In that post, it was a pink ensemble with a low neckline, long sleeves, and a skirt that fell down to the floor. It featured an extremely high slit on her left side, which meant that her toned legs were put on display.

The stunner accessorized with a gold chain belt with a charm that decorated her hips, and she completed her look with black sandals.