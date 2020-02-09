Kate Bock Rocks A Sports Bra In New Gym Selfie On Instagram

Kate Bock shared a couple of Instagram updates yesterday from the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, and she’s followed it up with a new gym selfie that’s likely to catch many of her followers’ attention. The blond rocked a light gray sports bra and dark leggings while holding onto the side of a workout machine for the shot.

Kate glanced at the camera while tilting her head slightly to the left and giving a hint of a smile with her lips closed.

Her bra had a basic cut with thick straps and a high scoop neckline, which she paired with high-waisted leggings that peeked through in the photo.

The stunner wore her hair pulled back into a casual, low ponytail with a middle part. She brushed her wavy locks in front of her left shoulder with the lower portion glowing in the light.

She accessorized with gold pieces of jewelry that included two necklaces and one bracelet. One of the necklaces had multiple tiny round charms that added a flirty vibe to her look.

And even though the model likely worked up a sweat during her time at the gym, her makeup looked flawless. She sported light pink lipstick and a little bit of blush.

Behind her were multiple workout machines and a rack in the center of the room with dumbbell sets.

The sunlight streamed into the gym from the right side of the frame and lit up Kate’s chest and midriff.

She didn’t geotag the update, but it’s possible that she’s still staying at the hotel in Santa Monica and that she was working out in the gym there.

Her fans rushed to the comments section to send their love.

“Lava,” wrote an admirer, likely referring to the hot factor of Kate’s newest share.

“Lovely as always,” noted a follower.

Others took note of her caption.

“Know the feeling, so hard to get started but so happy when you get it done!!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“Wow, how can you look so amazing after a work out,” wondered a supporter.

In addition, the sensation shared another selfie from a workout on January 20. This time, she was spotted in a pair of tight, high-waisted leggings and a Nike sports bra which she wore under a loose crop top. Kate wore her hair in a high ponytail and posed alongside her friend. It looked like the model was ready to take part in a class, and yoga mats were placed on the light wooden floor of the studio.