Jessa Duggar May Have Started A New Family Tradition As Henry Turns 3 Years Old

Jessa Duggar has just shared a new YouTube video featuring her and Ben Seewald’s son, Henry, celebrating his third birthday. Even though his special day was officially on February 6, the Counting On stars decided to do things a little different this year when it came to giving their little guy gifts and it looks like it was a big hit.

While the usual tradition is to set all the presents in front of the birthday boy or girl to open in one sitting, the Seewalds thought of a different twist in the opening of gifts for Henry. They bought seven small gifts and he got to open one each day starting on February 1 and leading up to his actual birthday.

The first day was a big box that had a smaller box in it that had Henry all excited to open. Big brother Spurgeon, 4, was on hand to help as well. Henry pulled out a bird feeder, which isn’t the typical gift for a 3-year-old, but he seemed to love filling it full of bird food and hanging it outside, with a little help from his mom. Both boys loved watching their feathered friends enjoying the food. Jessa also caught a squirrel enjoying it as well.

The next few days the gifts consisted of a couple of books, a pair of binoculars, and a red banana for the boys to try. On Henry’s special day, he got quite a birthday surprise when he went outside to see a light dusting of snow. He then got treated to some donuts. The last two gifts consisted of a squirrel guard for the new bird feeder and some little boy’s underwear with trucks, dinosaurs, and sharks on them.

As soon as the books were opened, the boys sat down next to Ben as he read to them and they were quite engrossed. Jessa had previously indicated how much their kids love being read to by their dad, even 8-month-old Ivy Jane.

There were two things of Henry’s birthday gifts that fans may have noticed. He didn’t receive toys, except for the binoculars, and none of the gifts were wrapped up, just kept in the original packaging. The birthday boy didn’t seem to mind at all. He appeared to enjoy it all, except for maybe the red banana, which Jessa Duggar revealed that he didn’t even want to try it.

The mom of three indicated that the seven days of opening one gift a day may just be the start of a new tradition in their family. Many fans also loved how Spurgeon was very patient just sitting there waiting for his little brother to open his gifts. He only helped him when he needed it.