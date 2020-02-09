Ayesha Curry Flaunts Physique In Wild Outfit: ‘Tampon But Make It Fashion’

Celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry tantalized her 7.1 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap that showcased her toned physique. The bombshell wore a wild outfit that made a major style statement, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

Though Ayesha spends much of her time in the kitchen, in her latest Instagram update, she posed in what appeared to be a large walk-in closet or dressing room area. The bombshell wore a pair of high-waisted pants that were crafted from an unusual silver material that caught the light and had a metallic sheen to them. Though the pants were snug at the waist, accentuating Ayesha’s hourglass physique, they were baggy through the leg and had a unique look.

She paired the silver pants with a simple black bandeau top that stretched across her chest. While Ayesha glanced over her shoulder at the camera, the front of the look was visible in the mirror she posed in front of. Ayesha’s cleavage wasn’t too visible in the skimpy top, but she had plenty of skin on display in the tantalizing look. Ayesha’s position in front of the mirror also revealed another interesting tidbit, which she referenced in the caption of the post. It seems that the mirror managed to capture something that Ayesha attempted to hide in the chic photo, that she was holding a tampon in one hand.

Ayesha had her hair styled in a long statement braid that trailed down her back and went all the way to her butt. She also had on a pair of sunglasses, despite being inside. Though the sunglasses obscured much of her face, Ayesha’s beauty look appeared simple, with a nude shade on her lips and flawless skin. She added a pair of small hoop earrings and no other jewelry for the stunning snap.

Ayesha’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 9,500 likes within just 17 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Snatched even with the tampon,” one fan commented.

“Keepin it real,” another fan said, referencing the tampon sneaking into the picture.

One follower was captivated by Ayesha’s body, and said “Ok skinny momma of 3 looking good!!”

“You look amazing!!!!!” another fan added, followed by two emoji.

While Ayesha often shares stunning snaps that showcase her beauty and body, she also isn’t afraid to flaunt her goofy side on Instagram for her followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ayesha shared a short video in which she busted a move to an Aaliyah song. Ayesha danced like no one was watching, and looked gorgeous in a street style ensemble.