Angela Simmons Rocks Racy Jeans With Lace-Up Accents On Her Booty On Instagram

Angela Simmons has been keeping her 6.4 million Instagram followers tantalized with a stream of photos that offer glimpses into her busy life, and she took things to another level today with a new share. The Growing Up Hip Hop star was spotted in a pair of racy jeans in the multi-photo update. The pants featured an unusual lace-up accent in the middle of her booty, which was hard to miss.

The first shot offered the only look at the back of her colorful outfit, as Angela posed with her left shoulder angled toward the camera. The jeans were light denim and hugged her booty tightly, while leaving a looser fit on the legs and a tapered fit by her ankles.

The most eye-catching part of her pants was the thick black string that was stitched down the middle of her derriere creating a shoe lace-like effect. On the other hand, the front of the jeans hardly hinted at the risqué look in the back, as there was a small rip above her left knee along with small distressed accents.

The beauty paired the denim with a colorful oversized shirt, which was mostly tan with the letters “mlh” written across her chest in light blue. Her sleeves added a feminine touch to the otherwise boyish top with multiple tiers of colorful ruffles that featured blue, pink, and purple hues. She completed the look with a pair of colorful sneakers that matched her shirt perfectly.

Angela wore her hair down in a side part and rocked very long lashes with glossy pink lipstick. She accessorized with extra-large hoop earrings and a large watch.

Behind her was a short hillside with green foliage and a plant with wispy red leaves.

The bombshell’s followers took to the comments section to rave about the newest update.

“Dope jeans!!!” gushed a fan.

“Really cute…something I would wear,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“Beautiful Goddess vibes in full effect,” declared a supporter.

“Those vans look like pastry kicks I miss those @angelasimmons,” noted an admirer.

In addition, Angela flaunted her booty in another pic on January 30. In that post, she did so in a thong-cut bodysuit with long sleeves and a crew neckline. The outfit was bright blue and hugged her every curve, and the sensation posed while throwing her head back and placing one hand on her back.

She stood outdoors in front of a tree and a short bush, with the sunlight leaving her skin looking glowing and flawless.