Australian Bombshell Brittny Baylis Looks Super Hot In Transparent Lingerie

Aussie model Brittny Baylis, who is well-known on Instagram for her incredible physique, beautiful facial features, and tattooed look, recently took to social media to share a very hot lingerie snap.

In the photograph, the stunner could be seen rocking a see-through, magenta lingerie set that allowed her to flaunt plenty of skin, particularly a glimpse of her perky breasts, her small waist and her heavily inked thighs.

In keeping with her style and to complement her hot lingerie, Brittny sported a full face of makeup. The application included a beige foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher, opted for a nude-pink lipstick, gray eyeshadow, and a thin coat of mascara. The stunner finished off her look with dark eyebrows.

She wore her beautiful hair into soft waves and allowed them to fall freely to pull off a very sexy look. She decided not to wear any jewelry, however, she retained her septum hoop.

To pose for the pic, Brittny could be seen lying on a bed. She lightly touched her hair, parted her lips and seductively gazed into the camera to stop her admirers in their tracks.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that she has launched her own lingerie collection called Your Staples on Saturday, February 8.

As of the writing of this article, the snap has amassed more than 12,000 likes and about a hundred comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hot physique and beautiful looks.

“You’re so freaking gorgeous [heart-eyed emoji]” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Stunning as always. You are a mega beautiful woman! Very hot picture,” a second user wrote to appreciate the model.

“If Instagram was just about Brittny Baylis and Katia Kubacki [aka tattooed Katia], I’d be a very happy man,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer not only praised the model for her beauty but also sent his best wishes for her beachwear store.

“So beautiful. And congratulations on your successful business becoming a reality for you.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “delish,” “hot chick,” and “perfect,” to express their admiration for the brunette bombshell. The remaining fans praised Brittny by using countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji in a typical millennial fashion.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, some of Brittny’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation, including Coco Mek, Tashana Louise Mills, Jasmine Dyball, and Michelle Wilson.