Wendy Williams Writes An Instagram Caption From The Perspective Of Her Cat

Wendy Williams' cat helped her reveal her weekend plans.

Talk show host Wendy Williams adopted two cats last year, Myway and Chitchat. The two lucky felines often appear on Williams’ Instagram page. On Saturday evening Williams posted an Instagram photo of Chitchat and used her to help reveal her plans for the weekend. She wrote the caption from the perspective of the cat. Fans seemed to get a kick out of the post.

In the photo, Chitchat is positioned in the window at Williams apartment overlooking New York City. A designer bag sits next to her. In the caption, Williams told fans what she’s been up to using her cat’s voice.

“Hi everybody it’s me Chitchat! It’s so nice for me, my sister Myway and our mom to be in the house on a lovely Saturday. The grocery guy delivered and I heard mom making plans for tonight. It seems like a perfect day…if you don’t watch the news. Mom watches & we all get sad. But me and my sister play dice. She’ll go out later so I guess we’ll be ok.”

Fans couldn’t help but laugh at Williams antics.

“Why did I just read this in your cat’s voice Wendy,” one Instagram user wrote.

Williams adopted the two cats, who are sisters, after filing for divorce from her husband of over two decades last year. They quickly bonded and Williams often talks about how much she loves the cats and how bringing them into her family was such a good thing for her. Now that she is single and her only son Kevin Hunter Jr. is off at college, the cats help to keep her company.

“They are wonderful. I feel like I have such a full life with them,” she said as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Williams and the cats were brought together after a feral cat gave birth to them in the streets. They were taken in by a local rescue clinic that helps save pets without homes. It was through this clinic that they were later adopted by the television host.

Williams likes to talk about the two cats on The Wendy Williams Show and has described their two very different personalities. While Myway is friendly and loving, Chitchat is the more hesitant of the two.

There is no doubt the two cats get to enjoy a lavish life in Williams luxury apartment. As E! News reported, Williams’ new bachelorette pad is over 2,400 square feet and has three bedrooms and modern features.