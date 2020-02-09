Fitness Model Krissy Cela Powers Through Full Body Workout In Pink Sports Bra And Biker Shorts

Fitness model Krissy Cela gave fans a full-body workout demonstration in the latest video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a light pink sports bra and dark pink biker shorts, the British beauty started her circuit with a series of star jumps. For this exercise, Krissy started in a crouched position with one hand on the ground. Then she jumped into the air, spreading her arms and legs as she did so.

In the next clip, she completed a series of bicycles which, as the name implies, required her to mimic cycling movements with her legs while she lay on an exercise mat. With each knee raise, she raised her torso in its direction.

Krissy added dumbbells to the workout in the following video for a series of squats into upward presses. But she ditched the weights during the next clip when she completed a set of standing kickbacks.

In the final video, she powered through some impressive-looking jumping squats which were similar to the star jump s she did in the first video. Unlike those, the jump squats required her to open her arms downwards every time she launched herself into the air. This exercise seemed to tire Krissy as she bent over and started visibly panting before the clip faded to black.

In her caption, Krissy also suggested doing alternating knee raises but didn’t demonstrate them in a video. She also instructed viewers to do each exercise one after the other and to take a 90-second rest after the first round. She recommended only doing the entire circuit a second time after that.

So far over 15,000 Instagram users have liked the post thus far and close to 200 have commented on it. In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the post.

“Thank you!” one person wrote. “You inspire me to new achievements and that I take my life under my control”

Others professed to be users of Krissy’s Tone And Sculpt app.

“Literally doing my tone and sculpt workout as I’m typing this!! Opened Instagram and saw this inspo!!

And some expressed excitement about trying out the workout themselves.

“Doing this workout this weekend!!” they wrote. “Love 15-minute workouts so much!”

“Omg this was perfect timing… saving this for tonight,” a fourth wrote.

Several fans also asked Krissy for details about the source of her workout attire, but she hasn’t answered any of those questions as of this writing.