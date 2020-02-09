Cindy Prado Shows Cleavage In Strapless Denim Top In New Instagram Pic

Cindy Prado has been bringing the summer vibes to her Instagram page with her recent photos, and she kept it up with her newest share today that likely caught the attention of many of her followers. There were four pictures in the series, with the first being arguably the most flirty as she flaunted her cleavage while leaning on a white car.

In that shot, Cindy was spotted with her hands on the hood of the car, and her right knee popped up into the air. She glanced over to her right and gave a sultry look with her lips slightly parted.

The bombshell wore an all-denim look with two contrasting shades of blue: the top was light denim and her shorts were bright blue. The light denim piece was strapless with two front pockets on her chest, along with six buttons down the front. Cindy left the top button undone along with the bottom two, which showed off her cleavage and midriff. The shorts were also revealing, considering how short they were; her inner pockets extended inches below her hem on one leg.

Cindy wore her hair down in a heavy side part and her locks flowed in front of her left shoulder.

She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and multiple necklaces, most of which had small charms. She also wore numerous bracelets and rings.

The rest of the clips were taken from further away, with the second snap revealing her chic white boots that reached her calves.

The third and fourth images were similar, and Cindy was photographed while perched on the side of the car. She looked away from the camera both times while her hair blew in the wind.

Cindy’s fans took to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“Every picture you take gets better and better,” gushed a follower.

“Omg just fell off my bar stool…. Wow,” wrote a second Instagram user.

Others referred to her captions.

“Look forward and keep your eyes on the prize,” suggested an admirer.

“Im [sic] gonna carry pasta on me at all times next time im [sic] in Miami,” joked a supporter.

In addition, the sensation was spotted in another unbuttoned ensemble a couple of days ago. In that post, she opted for a white dress shirt with long sleeves, and the photos were cropped from her chest up. She accessorized with dark sunglasses and multiple gold necklaces.

The first photo showed her placing her hands on her shirt as she glanced down with her lips parted in a coy manner.