Abby Lee Miller Shares An Encouraging Message As She Fights To Be Able To Dance Again

'Faith is taking the first step even if you don’t see the whole staircase,' Abby Lee Miller wrote.

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is inspiring others as she fights to regain her strength after several years of intense physical struggles. In 2018 she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma — a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and spent over a year in a wheel chair. In an inspirational Instagram video, Miller shows herself taking a step during physical therapy.

Even though Miller managed to beat cancer after various surgeries and chemotherapy, the treatments took a major toll on her body. She didn’t know if she’d ever be able to dance again, or even walk on her own. Slowly but surely she’s regaining some of her mobility, as can be seen in the video.

“Faith is taking the first step even if you don’t see the whole staircase,” she wrote in the caption.

Miller has taken her physical therapy sessions very seriously, attending them on a regular basis and often documenting them on social media to assure fans that she’s making improvements. While she’s not able to get around without assistance yet, she has returned to the set of Dance Moms and has been able to teach from a wheelchair.

This is of course not her ideal scenario and she has opened up in the past about how humiliating it can be to live life in a wheelchair, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She revealed that she often notices that people look right past her at times even running into her. This led her to feel as if she was becoming invisible.

“When you’re in a wheelchair, you’re invisible to people. Picture this: When I’m driving down the sidewalk, people walk right into me and trip over my chair. You’re not at eye-level, so people don’t notice you,” she explained.

But the most challenging aspect of her lack of mobility isn’t her inability to dance as one might think. Rather it is not being able to use the restroom on her own.

“Right now, I have to use a catheter because it takes way too long to move from my chair to a regular toilet. People always think the worst part of being in a wheelchair is not being able to walk or ride a bike, but for me, it’s just the process of using the bathroom,” she said.

Miller became famous for her controversial teaching methods on Dance Moms. She has taught several big name dancers such as Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler and Jojo Siwa.