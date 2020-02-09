Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Smoking Hot In Figure-Hugging Black Dress

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio stunned her 10.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap that showcased her toned physique. While the beauty didn’t mention exactly where she was, she added the geotag of Beverly Hills, California. She shared a snap taken outside, in the evening. The soft glow of an outdoor lamp illuminated the space, and Alessandra stood in front of an ornate gate.

The stunner rested one arm on the top of the gate and allowed the other to hang by her side as she showcased her toned physique in a gorgeous black dress. The gown had long sleeves and was a maxi length, trailing all the way to the floor. The silhouette was relatively simple, with a figure-hugging fit that showcased her long, lean body.

However, the dress featured an extra dose of sex appeal thanks to the v-neck neckline and the cut-out detail on the stomach. Alessandra’s cleavage was on display in the look, as was her toned stomach. She kept the accessories simple, allowing the statement dress to be the focal point, adding a pair of earrings and some rings for a little extra sparkle.

The Brazilian babe’s hair was down in a sleek style, and she parted her lips slightly as she stared at the camera.She rocked natural makeup in warm tones that highlighted her gorgeous features without being too overpowering. The beauty was en route to the CAA party, as her caption explained, and she looked breathtaking. The shot looked as though it could have been taken straight out of a magazine photoshoot, given the magical glow in the picture and Alessandra’s good looks.

Alessandra’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot look, and the post racked up over 30,700 likes within just one hour. The Instagram update also received 194 comments as her eager followers shared their thoughts on the look.

“You’ve been so good looking forever,” one fan commented.

Another fan said “you look fantastic. I wish you a nice Saturday, dear Alessandra.

“You look so stunning and gorgeous in that dress Alessandra!!” one follower added.

Yet another fan simply said “perfection.”

This awards season, the beauty from Brazil has been favoring neutral colors with silhouettes or details that make a statement. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Alessandra shared a snap of the look she wore to the Grammys. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel opted for a black-and-white look, and rocked a stunning gown with one half styled as a voluminous gown, and the other half as a revealing white romper.