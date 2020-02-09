‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Finally Debunked Regarding Thor And Captain Marvel

When it comes to movie theories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, no film had been more speculated upon than Avengers: Endgame. Theories for the team-up flick were a dime a dozen and only got worse once teasers and trailers were released for the film. One which was not addressed even after the premiere revolved around Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). In the special look for Endgame which was released on Good Morning America, Thor was seen approaching Captain Marvel and calls Stormbreaker to his hand. His new weapon breezed by Captain Marvel’s head, making her hair blow in its wind, and some fans thought they heard a secret message.

According to some, Captain Marvel telepathically said “I have telepathy” to Thor which they believed he could hear. If one listens hard enough, and it’s put in the back of their brain, it does sound like that phrase is being uttered in the background but director Joe Russo is debunking that the exchange takes place in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“[Laughs.] No. There’s no truth to that whatsoever. We buried a lot of Easter eggs in these films over the years, but that was not one that we buried,” the director claimed.

One theory debunked, about a thousand more to go. The telepathy theory was widely discussed on Reddit, with many saying they couldn’t hear the secret message at all. Some said they heard it, but claimed it was just a combination of Hemsworth and Larson’s breathing. It became a case of Laurel vs Yanni, and people only heard what they were told to hear before listening to the clip for the first time.

This isn’t the only time Joe and his brother Anthony Russo have had to debunk a wild Avengers: Endgame theory. Last year the brothers addressed the “I Love You 3000” theory which suggested the number was derived from the number of minutes of all Marvel Cinematic Universe movies combined. By now most fans know that the line is something Robert Downey Jr. brought to the table as its something he says to his children in his personal life.

Captain America being able to wield the Infinity Gauntlet was also debunked by screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Some fans felt that Steve Rogers had his hands on the Gauntlet during the final battle with Thanos, suggesting the could possess the power without being killed, but the writers said that simply wasn’t true at all.

There are still plenty of Easter Eggs hidden in Avengers: Endgame, and all of the MCU movies that have yet to be discovered.