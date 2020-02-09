Sofia Jamora Gets Flirty With A Red Rose In Topless Shot On Instagram

Sofia Jamora seems like she’s gearing up for Valentine’s Day with her most recent Instagram posts, including the one from today that featured a single red rose. There was a photo and a video in the series and the model exuded glam and flirty vibes while going topless.

The stunner was photographed inside a bedroom for the first snap, and she stood with her body angled away from the camera. She tilted her head back slightly and parted her lips while holding a rose in her right hand. Sofia used the flower to censor her chest although her cleavage still peeked through.

She wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail with a heavy left part. The ends of her locks were curled up, and her blond highlights glowed in the sunlight that streamed into the room from the right side of the frame.

Her makeup added a ton of glam to her look and included a heavy cat-eye, long lashes, and glossy, light pink lipstick.

Sofia accessorized with two small charm earrings with the anarchy sign plus four short necklaces that were stacked on top of each other. The three pieces on top were beaded and were a combination of black-and-white, with another necklace being a silver chain.

The lighting in the room left rainbow stripes on Sofia’s face and by her sides, and a colorful beam could also be seen on the white wall behind her.

The second part of the update was a video that showed the beauty exuding majorly coy vibes as she rubbed the rose along her chin and down towards her chest. She alternated between looking directly at the camera and glancing off into the distance while parting her lips.

Her enthusiastic fans headed to the comments section to gush about the new share.

“Your eyes look amazing,” observed a supporter.

“Are you joking you are the most perfect human ever,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“The hottest model out here,” declared an admirer.

“MY 2 FAVORITE THINGS. SOFS AND ROSES,” exclaimed a follower.

In addition, Sofia posted another update on January 25 that also featured flowers. This time, the bombshell was spotted in a partially-sheer corset and a pair of unbuttoned jeans. She sported a small dark thong underneath and tucked her thumb into her pants for the shot. She stood at the bottom of an all-pink stairwell with railings that were decorated with matching flowers.