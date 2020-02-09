Kate Beckinsale Trains Her Abs By Wrapping Her Legs Around A Punching Bag In Instagram Video

Kate was working out in celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson's gym.

Kate Beckinsale gave her fans an inside look at one of her sweat sessions at the gym. The 46-year-old Underworld actress has one of Hollywood’s most enviable bodies, and she occasionally shares workout videos that reveal some of the secrets behind her fit physique. However, the exercises that the fitness enthusiast performs definitely aren’t for the faint of heart.

On Saturday, Kate took to Instagram to reveal that she’s not spending her weekend relaxing and kicking back. Instead, she was shown challenging her abdominal muscles and her thighs by performing an unusual, difficult exercise. The brunette stunner was dressed to be active and stay cool in a pair of skintight black leggings and two white sports bras. Kate needed the extra support and coverage because her workout required her to dangle upside down.

She had her long, strong legs wrapped around the top of a large black punching bag that was hanging from the ceiling. Her ankles were crossed to secure her legs in place. A special pad was attached to the bag underneath Kate’s legs. The pad ensured that she didn’t slide off of the heavy piece of workout equipment.

Kate was doing a form of inverted sit-up by leaning back as far as she could with her back arched and her arms stretched out to the sides. She then engaged her core and slightly squeezed her legs to pull her body back up. She moved her arms in front of her as she briefly paused in a seated position before performing the move again.

Kate was shown doing the intense ab exercise three times before stopping and climbing down from the punching bag. She was working out in front of a wall decorated with a Rocky poster and a poster for the sports documentary Bigger, Stronger, Faster*, which examines the use of steroids to enhance athletic performance.

Kate revealed that her video was shot in celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson’s gym. The British star quipped that one corner of the facility “is, forever, England,” but she was not working out in it.

“The Colonies, as it were M’Lady,” Gunnar wrote in the comments section of Kate’s post.

The actress’ other Instagram followers were clearly impressed by her video.

“That’s some good core strength there,” wrote one fan.

“Jeez, are you a cyborg? Terminator sent from the future? Impressed. And all hail our machine overlord (you know, just in case ),” quipped another commenter.

“I knew you worked hard for it Kate, most people don’t realize a body like that takes discipline and hours of exercise. I STAN you the more,” remarked another awed admirer.

