The Family Of Fotis Dulos Say He Was Harassed To The Point Of Committing Suicide

Fotis Dulos' family says he was never a killer.

Last month, Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, committed suicide by means of carbon monoxide poisoning and died in the hospital a few days later. Now his family is speaking out about his death and they insist he never had anything to do with Jennifer’s disappearance and alleged murder, according to Patch.

Fotis’ family claim he was falsely presented as a killer and consistently harassed by the press and law enforcement to the point that he felt he had no other choice but to take his own life. In a public statement they emphasized that he was not the monster that the press pegged him to be but rather a “loving man much loved by those who actually knew him.”

“We feel devastated that a man, only 52 years of age, found himself in a dead-end where he saw taking his own life as the only way to be granted peace,” wrote Fotis sister Rena Kyrimi.

She went on to accuse the press of forgetting about the five children involved in this case, the kids whom Fotis and Jennifer shared and were in the middle of a custody battle over when she disappeared back in May of 2019.

“We are enraged with the Media that used him to make sensationalistic headlines, thus manipulating public opinion; the Media abandoned the presumption of innocence, seeming heedless of the effect its reporting would have on the children in this case,” she continued.

Kyrimi maintained that Fotis had nothing to do with his estranged wife’s murder and that law enforcement neglected to find the true killer that she believes is still out there roaming free, posing a danger to others.

“Words are not enough to describe our thoughts, emotions, and sorrow,” she concluded her statement.

Fotis family came in from Greece to make the decision to donate his organs and to get his affairs in order after his death.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fotis maintained that he was innocent all the way to the very end. He left behind a suicide note that police later found at his Farmington home after having discovered him in a running vehicle inside his garage. The note has since been released publicly.

In the note, Fotis said he loved his children and wished that he could be with them but believed that was not possible as law enforcement had already decided he was guilty.

Jennifer’s body was never found.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.