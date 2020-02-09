Anna Katharina Rocks Pink Bikini As She Reveals The Truth About Modeling In New Instagram Post

Ana Katharina likely stopped more than a few of her Instagram followers in their tracks on Saturday when she showed up on their timelines in a light pink string bikini. The minuscule two-piece swimsuit featured a halter key-hole top that showed off Anna’s cleavage. The top also had white lace trim attached to it.

Anna wore her hair loose in both photos in the series and appeared to wear light, natural-looking makeup to accentuate her beauty. In the first of the two pictures, Anna posed with her head turned toward the ocean and smiled, lightly touching her cheek with one hand. While the first photo exuded an air of playfulness the second one was vampier. In it, Anna smoldered at the camera and she looked over her shoulder. Her pose also showed the model’s over one million fans that the bikini was thong-cut as most of her pert posterior was on display.

Anna’s tags revealed that the suit was designed by a company called Ivy Swimwear. While she didn’t share the name of the item, it looks similar to the brand’s “Sage” design which retails for $64.99.

In her caption, Anna shared that while modeling may look glamorous, it’s really just a game of make-believe where beautiful people pretend to laugh, fake being warm and act like they know what they’re doing with their hands.

In the comments section, some Instagram users agreed with Anna’s caption and complimented her too.

“True and you do it well gf!!” one person wrote.

“The hands are the hardest part.” another added.

Others just used the post as an opportunity to compliment Anna.

“You are very beautiful,” a third commenter wrote. “Your smile is immaculate. Have a great weekend.”

“Wow, on the edge of perfection,” a fourth fan remarked in a comment that included more than a few heart emoji. “Stunning!”

Anna appears to have a thing for wearing pink swimsuits since she wore a different blushed colored bikini in a previous Instagram video. Unlike her most recent photo, in that picture, she posed in a sewer drain, the dark background offering a stark contrast to her light-colored swimwear. Anna, who’s known for her hilarious captions, showed off her sense of humor with this post as well.

“You heard it here first, sewer drain is the new angel wing wall” she wrote.

The clip proved popular with fans as it has been viewed more than 100,000 times since its upload two days ago.