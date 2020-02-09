Fotis Dulos’ Ex-Girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, Heads Back To Court Following His Suicide

Michelle Troconis has pleaded not guilty.

Michelle Troconis is the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos and she was back in court on Friday following his suicide last month. Dulos was the estranged husband of missing Connecticut woman Jennifer Dulos, who had been charged with her murder. He committed suicide and later died in the hospital on January 31. Now Troconis has pleaded not guilty to her role in the alleged murder, according to ABC News.

Dulos may be gone, but Troconis’ problems are far from over. She appeared in court on Friday for the first time since his death, which was when she entered her not guilty plea. Authorities still believe that she assisted Dulos in some way in regards to the alleged murder of Jennifer. She was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and also faces earlier charges of tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation.

Troconis is currently on house arrest having been released from jail on bond. Her lawyers have been working hard to have some of the regulations placed upon her lessened. Jon Schoenhorn, her attorney, asked the judge if his client could have her ankle monitor removed because it is bruising her skin. In addition, he requested that she be allowed to leave her home for work. The judge obliged, but she’ll have to keep wearing the ankle monitor and isn’t allowed side trips.

Troconis has made it clear that she didn’t have anything to do with Dulos allegedly murdering his wife and didn’t want any part in the clean-up process, essentially suggesting she had no idea what he had done.

FOX61 has obtained exclusive surveillance footage from a Farmington resident trying to help in the search for Jennifer Dulos. See it on the @FOX61News at 4. pic.twitter.com/1ekwSs9oYq — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) June 5, 2019

“When Troconis was told that Dulos had killed his wife and involved her [Troconis] in the clean-up, she responded by saying, ‘That’s like even worse. I hate him because of that. I was cleaning the house. I wasn’t cleaning Jennifer,'” court documents read.

Nevertheless, there is still some hard evidence against her, including video footage from the night that Jennifer disappeared. Video surveillance appears to show Troconis and Dulos dumping bags into various dumpsters. The bags were later found to contain Jennifer’s bloody clothes.

In the suicide note he left behind, Dulos emphasized that Troconis is innocent and that his lawyers can explain what happened with those trash bags, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He also claimed his former lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, who has also been charged in connection with this case with conspiracy to commit murder, is also innocent.

“I ask the State to let them free of any such accusations,” he said in the letter.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.