Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Celebrates ‘New Beginnings’ In Racy Red Lingerie

Pamela Alexandra is welcoming some new beginnings, but it’s the Instagram model’s fans who seem to be doing the celebrating.

The full-figured model took to Instagram to share a pair of pictures of herself wearing some very revealing red lingerie, and in the caption noted that she had some “new beginnings.” The picture went over very well with the model’s fans, generating more than 65,000 likes and scores of comments complimenting her looks.

“Wow! You’re glowing,” one person wrote.

“You are truly a gorgeous young lady,” another added.

Pamela wore a white bathrobe in the photos and sat on a balcony overlooking a street.

It was not clear what Pamela meant by new beginnings, but the photo appeared to be a bit different than the normal fare on her Instagram feed. Pamela frequently shares racy photos of herself inside her home and by the poolside, but most are selfies or appear to be taken without professional cameras or lighting. The photo she shared in red lingerie was professionally taken, with professionally done makeup to add to the racy look. In the image, Alexandra tagged professional photographer Cruz Nuñez, who works with a number of top models. She also tagged makeup artist Anita Dazzles.

The photo was also taken in Zurich, Switzerland, one of the many travels for the Swiss and Brazilian beauty. Pamela shares photos from a number of tropical locales, with recent trips to Miami, Rio de Janeiro, and Dubai. The trips appear to be a mix of business and pleasure, as she spends plenty of time on the beach and poolside, but also shares many sponsored photos for her modeling work.

Pamela has been getting quite a bit of modeling work recently, as she frequently shares pictures wearing some top fashion and swimwear brands. It’s not clear exactly how much she is making from the work, but industry experts say that top Instagram models generally make $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have — for a single photo.

The model has been building her following online for close to a decade, and got a hand thanks to some viral rumors about her heritage. As The Inquisitr noted, Pamela first burst onto the modeling scene in 2012 after she appeared in T.I.’s music video for the song “No Mediocre,” but it was followed quickly by rumors that she was the secret daughter of NFL legend Brett Favre. Though the rumors were not true, it helped Pamela get more attention and ultimately gave her career a boost.