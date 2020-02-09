Bella Hadid Hits The Tom Ford Runway Sans A Bra In An NSFW Gown That Is Completely See-Through

Bella Hadid has often proven on social media that she likes kicking back and relaxing in a beachy setting. However, the statuesque babe seems equally enthused about taking her place on a runway.

On Friday night, Bella did just that as she showed off a few pieces from Tom Ford‘s Autumn Winter 2020 collection. One lacy number she rocked during the fashion presentation completely exposed her chest, as The Inquisitr reported.

However, that sartorial statement wasn’t the most provocative of all the ensembles the supermodel wore while on the catwalk for Tom’s fashion show held at Milk Studios in Hollywood. Bella called the racy creation, which was completely sheer, her “dream dress.” The knockout frock featured a massive cutout in the middle of the supermodel’s front, revealing that Bella was not wearing a bra.

The 23-year-old stunner’s favorite frock also sported a halter neck, which included a large black bow. Another black bow had been added to the bottom of the diamond-shaped cutout, resting right in front of Bella’s navel. The metallic dress also featured a high slit in the front.

Bella posted two versions of her top Tom Ford creation on Instagram. One post’s picture showed the model posing in a photo studio with one arm leaning against a wall as she put her other hand on her hip. The black-and-white photo included a caption in which Bella admitted it was “a blessing to be back on the runway.”

The second Instagram post illustrated Bella’s saunter down the runway in a video update set to the iconic Fugee’s hit, “Killing Me Softly.” In the caption of the clip, the lanky beauty shared that “Tom was the first real high fashion house to have me on his runway in 2015.”

Her walk was reflected in the runway’s shiny floor, as seen in the clip Bella shared. She was filmed from all angles and at both close and far ranges. Bella wore a sparkly flower in her very short hair that had been styled to resemble a Hollywood starlet’s locks, circa the 1940s. The gown literally dazzled as she pranced down the catwalk, looking proud.

Bella’s most recent Instagram posts featuring her Tom Ford gown received plenty of attention from among the supermodel’s 28.5 million followers. Within about 19 hours of going live, the first update garnered more than 390,000 likes and over 840 comments. The second update, which went live 10 hours after the first update, received nearly 140,000 likes and more than 835 comments.

“Bella here’s my heart, you can take it,” remarked Brazilian model Gizele Oliveira, who added a double pink heart emoji.

“You should keep it,” stated another admirer about the “dream dress,” before adding a kiss print emoji.

“Why is Bella such a goddess,” asked a third fan.

“A raving Goddess,” said a fourth fan, who added a kiss print emoji.