Vanessa Bryant Shares Adorable Video Of Her Beaming 7-Month-Old Daughter Capri As She Cheers Her On

The youngest daughter of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant hit a milestone and her proud mama shared it with fans.

Vanessa Bryant shared an adorable video of her youngest daughter to Instagram. Less than two weeks after the tragic death of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, Vanessa posted an Instagram video of 7-month-old baby Capri as she stood up on her feet for the first time.

In the clip, baby Capri is dressed in a white onesie and is being held under her arms by her aunt, Kobe’s sister Sharia Bryant. As the baby tries to stand up on her play mat, her proud mama Vanessa can be heard cheering her on in the background.

“Good job, Koko. Good job!” Vanessa says in the video. “Good girl, mambacita!”

After Capro tries standing up for a second time, Vanessa also says to her little girl, “Good girl, sunshine” before telling her that she loves her.

It is clear that the 7-month-old baby understands her mom’s positive words. Little Capri is seen beaming from ear to ear and laughing in the sweet video.

In the caption to the post, Vanessa called Capri her little “Koko Bean” and noted that her youngest baby girl looks like Gigi with Kobe’s eyes.

The video, which received nearly 7 million views in just a few hours, is filled with love and laughter as the famous family continues to deal with their unspeakable loss.

In comments to the post, followers and famous friends marveled over how much baby Capri looks like Gigi. Others offered Vanessa love and support as she continues to stay strong for her daughters Capri, Natalia, and Bianka.

“Heart melting, look at that smile,” one fan wrote of Capri.

“She is so proud of herself!! Good job, Koko!” another added.

“You are so beautiful little Koko Bean!” a third follower wrote. “It’s those smiles and giggles that give us strength and make everything worth it Vanessa Love you @vanessabryant Stay strong.”

“And so the world keeps turning and you still have love in your life. Onward you go. For you girls,” another wrote to Vanessa,

Vanessa Bryant has posted a series of touching remembrances of Kobe and Gigi on Instagram in the two weeks since their shocking deaths in a California helicopter crash. Vanessa recently made her Instagram account public, and the photos and videos she has posted have also provided immense comfort to fans of the late NBA legend and his talented teen daughter who had planned to follow in his footsteps.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service will be held on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.