Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Puts Her Full Figure On Display In Black Lingerie

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko dazzled her followers with a new pic on Saturday afternoon. The stunning model rocked an elegant black floral bralette with a large chest cutout that revealed her stupendous breasts.

For the photo, Anastasiya stood in front of a white wall, presumably in her home, and struck a dignified pose by looking upward and playfully tugging on the strings of her garter belt. The vixen’s busty chest was almost completely exposed, her fans went wild over her incredible cleavage. Aside from her scandalous halter top, the stunner also wore a matching garter belt and an itty-bitty black g-string. Her panties barely hid her nether regions from view. Thanks to the thin straps holding up her thong, the hottie was able to flaunt her thick thighs and curvy hips. Her outfit also revealed several inches of her toned midriff.

Anastasiya added a little glamor to her look with several silver and gold bracelets adorning her wrist. She straightened her gorgeous ombré treses and allowed them to cascade down her chest. To finish off her overall look, she applied a full face of makeup. Due to the angle of her face in the shot, only part of her face was visible, but it was evident she had thickened her lashes with mascara, sculpted her eyebrows, and filled in her lips with a glossy pink lipstick.

In less than six hours of going live, Anastasiya’s post accumulated an astounding 154,000 likes and counting. Her comments section is also overflowing with praise from her admirers and her famous colleagues. The buxom babe has attracted supporters from across the globe who were delighted to praise her phenomenal figure. Since Anastasiya wished her followers a happy weekend in her caption, several people expressed similar sentiments to her in the comments.

“[O]h lord you are extremely attractive indeed,” said one user.

“Ur so cuteeeee I’m in love with u,” another fan gushed, adding several heart eyes emoji to their comment.

“[Y]ou are wonderful i love to see your photos,” complimented a third admirer.

“You are a BEAUTIFUL AND GORGEOUS woman,” chimed in a fourth person.

Eriana Blanco and Becky Hudson also liked and commented on the model’s post.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Anastasiya shared a jaw-dropping video of herself wearing a skimpy bikini to advertise for Bang Energy. The busty beauty gave her admirers an incredible view of her famous derriere and her full breasts. Her video wound up earning over 427,000 views.