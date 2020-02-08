Prosecutors Sarcastically Poke Fun At Lori Loughlin’s Defense, Say They Aren’t Capable Of ‘Time Travel

Prosecutors shut down Lori Loughlin's previous claims that they have withheld evidence.

Earlier this year, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli made headlines for slamming the government, accusing prosecutors of withholding evidence that would help prove their innocence in the college admissions scandal. Prosecutors rejected these remarks and retaliated by sarcastically mocking the couple’s defense, saying what are alleging is completely nonsensical, according to Page Six.

It appears that Loughlin and Giannulli’s goal when making these statements was to urge the government to release witness statements that might help convince a jury that they are innocent. The only problem is that prosecutors say the statements the couple is asking for haven’t even been obtained yet, thus cannot be publicly released.

They joked that while they can do many things, they cannot fast forward in time to retrieve these statements early.

“The government has broad powers, but they do not include mental telepathy or time travel. The government cannot disclose witness statements before the witnesses make them,” they said in a statement.

Even though it may seem like this case has been going on for many months, it could still be quite a bit longer before Loughlin and Giannulli’s fate is revealed. That is, unless they cave in early and decide to snag a plea deal before it is too late, just like what Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman.

It is evident at this point that whether they take a plea deal or proven guilty in court, they will be spending at least some amount of jail time. Huffman, who profusely apologized for her wrong doing and committed far lesser crimes than what Loughlin and Giannulli still received jail time, albeit very little.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, prosecutors are turning up the heat in regards to this case in an apparent attempt to pressure the parents into taking a plea deal. As inside sources have previously said, the prosecution team does plan to involve the couple’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, in some way, perhaps even calling them in to testify against their parents. In an effort to keep the girls out of it, they could be convinced to plead guilty.

“Lori has been told by the legal team that the United States Attorney’s Office will use her daughters as star witnesses in hopes of securing a conviction. [She] asked if there was anything that could be done to prevent the girls from testifying,” the inside source said.

The only thing that will prevent the girls from getting involved is if she changes her plea to guilty.