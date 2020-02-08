Blond Bombshell Hannah Palmer Stuns In A String Bikini As She Hangs On A Rope: ‘Monkeying Around’

Hannah's stunning snapshot was taken in Hawaii.

Buxom beauty Hannah Palmer found a fun new way to flaunt her fabulous figure as she rocked a bikini on a rope.

On Saturday, the popular Instagram model took to the social media platform to share a playful picture with her 1.2 million followers. Hannah was rocking a white string bikini that featured a colorful tropical pattern in blue, pink, and green. However, due to the way she was posing, little of her bathing suit was visible. The model also appeared to be wearing a belly chain, which followed the low curve of the waist of her bikini bottoms.

The blond bombshell’s fans are used to seeing her in tiny two-pieces, which seem to be her most popular wardrobe choices for her sizzling Instagram snapshots. Hannah is usually pictured simply standing up or sitting down, but she decided to do something a bit more creative to show off her bikini body this time around.

Hannah was photographed firmly grasping a thick rope with both hands. The rope was seemingly hanging from a high tree branch, and Hannah was swinging from it. The bottoms her feet weren’t visible, but she appeared to be standing on a piece of wood that had been added to the bottom of the rope swing to make it easier to use.

Hannah was pulling her upper body toward the rope and slightly bending her knees so that her pert posterior was sticking out. The pose showed off the perfect curve of her back, as well as her flat, taut stomach. Her famously voluptuous cleavage was mostly covered up by her arms. The model’s knees were dusted with wet sand.

Hannah’s voluminous blond mane was styled in soft waves that tumbled down her back and over her shoulders. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, but her pink lips looked slightly glossy. She was flashing her dazzling smile at the camera.

The model’s backdrop was a steep muddy bank covered with fallen logs. A few tropical trees and plants were growing in the sandy ground underneath Hannah.

The model’s geotag identified the location of her photo as Kauai, Hawaii. In her caption, she wrote that she was just “monkeying around” when her stunning photo was snapped.

It took less than an hour for Hannah’s Instagram photo to rack up over 15,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

One fan compared her photo to a Miley Cyrus music video.

“Came in like a wrecking ball,” the commenter quipped.

“Me Tarzan you Jane! And a very gorgeous Jane,” another fan wrote.

“Damn. She ain’t waiting around for Tarzan,” a third admirer remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah recently revealed one of the secrets to her fit physique by sharing a workout video with her Instagram followers. She was shown working up a sweat in a gym, where she was joined by a female friend.