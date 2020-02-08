Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Plunging Little Black Dress On Instagram

Jennifer Lopez gave her fans a treat on Saturday when she popped up on their timelines in a chic little black dress with a plunging neckline. The eye-catching garment cinched Jennifer in at the waist and featured elevated cap sleeves, and a chic pleated detail on the hemline.

The 50-year-old singer/actress paired the ensemble with a wide silver statement choker, a chic slate-colored purse and peep-toe heels that matched the color of her necklace. She also sported diamond stud earrings. As for her hairstyle, Jennifer wore her brunette locks in a sleek bun but left a single curl slicked to her forehead. The choice added a touch of vintage glamor to the entire look.

Her makeup was mostly soft and understated but she added some drama to it with a swatch of dark gray eye shadow paired with dark eyeliner and mascara.

In the first of the two-photo update, Jennifer struck a modelesque pose against a white wall, angling her body in a way that showed off the cut of the garment. The second was a more candid snapshot of Jennifer and her fiance, retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez. He was pictured wearing a black turtleneck under a velvet blazer as she stood next to him and smiled at someone off-camera.

The post accumulated over 300,000 likes in the 30 minutes after it was posted and that number rose to almost 480,000 in an hour. So far, more than 2,000 Instagram users have commented on it as well. In the comment section, the “I’m Real” singer’s adoring fans expressed their admiration for her.

“Love you jlo!!!!!!,” one Instagram user wrote before adding a flurry of expressive emoji to their comment. “You’re the best @jlo you’re like a mother to me!!! I love you!!!!”

Others expressed approval for her outfit choice.

“My kind of attire, love the black!!” a second fan added.

“You look so stunning,” a third gushed.

A few other commenters complimented how great she and Alex looked together and described them as “relationship goals.”

“You’re an amazing couple, the way you support each other is so beautiful,” a fourth Instagram user remarked.

According to the tags on Jennifer’s photos, the dress is by American high fashion designer, Tom Ford. Elle Magazine reported that she wore the ensemble to his recent fashion show in Hollywood.

The Daily Mail also reports that Jennifer was seen mingling with A-Listers at the event like Oscar-nominated actress Renee Zellwegger and American Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour.