Erika Jayne Comments On Rumored Affair Between Denise Richards And Brandi Glanville On ‘RHOBH’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 isn’t far from its debut, and fans of the show are ready for its premiere to find out what exactly goes down between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards. A rumored affair between the two women has been teased, but it hasn’t been 100 percent confirmed at this time. Brandi has had no issue speaking out on the matter on her social media pages, but Denise has stayed relatively quiet. Some of the other cast members, including newcomer Garcelle Beauvais, have addressed the affair, and now Erika Jayne is commenting on the matter.

Erika recently caught up with Wendy Williams on her talk show, via YouTube, and seems to confirm that the affair is real.

“Let me say this: There are two sides of every story. The viewer will get to hear both sides and see both sides. I have my opinion based on what I’ve seen [and] I’m going to keep it to myself,” Erika commented.

“And there’s more to just ‘the affair’… It’s about the way Denise relates to us in the group. It’s not just that,” she later added.

Keeping things as neutral as possible, Erika made sure to not reveal which side she took during filming but said Season 10 was definitely going to be interesting and there was a new dynamic between the group. Admitting that there is an affair might suggest that Erika is on Brandi’s side, as it was also revealed Denise is at the center of a lot of the drama this season.

Several months ago, fans of RHOBH were worried that the season was going to be boring after rumors suggested the women were getting along too well and there wasn’t enough drama. Brandi was then brought in, alongside Camille Grammer and Kim Richards to help spice things up which definitely seems to have happened.

Lisa Vanderpump’s absence isn’t going to bring the season down by any means, and Erika also noted while on The Wendy Williams Show that everyone on a Housewives franchise is replaceable.

“I personally do not miss her. Here’s the thing… Everyone is replaceable,” the “Pretty Mess” singer commented. “We all know that. The show always goes on. It doesn’t matter. And I think we have proof that the world keeps spinning. The Housewives will forever go on.”

The trailer for Season 10 of RHOBH is expected to premiere any day now, with a debut in the coming months. Joining Erika, Denise and Garcelle fulltime this season are Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and newcomer Sutton Strake.