Lindsey Pelas Wears Plunging Crop Top: ‘Sexy Pics Make The Heart Flutter’

Lindsey Pelas posted some sultry content to her Instagram story on Saturday, February 8. While promoting her 2020 calendar, the model wore a black crop top with a deep neckline that showed off her “genetically gifted” curves.

The Louisiana-born model happily looked at and talked to the camera, despite the fact she wasn’t feeling well and her voice was hoarse. She shined in the all-black ensemble, which featured the almost bra-like plunging top and skintight, high-waisted black pants. She flaunted her curvaceous bust and her ample cleavage in the crop top. Just a hint of her taut stomach could be seen.

Her long, platinum hair was parted in the middle and fell down her shoulders in a tangle of waves. Her sun-kissed skin positively glowed.

“Hi guys, this Valentine’s Day, whether you’re in a relationship or single, my Wild Wild West calendar makes the perfect V-Day gift,” she revealed in a raspy voice, which somehow made it more sultry.

“I’m sorry I don’t have a voice,” she continued, apologetically. “You’re just gonna have to deal with it. I don’t know when it’s coming back.”

“Sexy pics make the heart flutter all year long,” she captioned the video. “Trust me I’m an expert.”

Despite being sick, Lindsey looked radiant in the clips — perhaps, in part, due to the Instagram filter “TOP SUMMER LOOK,” which makes skin appear more sun-kissed and teeth appear a blindingly pearly white.

Lindsey’s light brown brows were arched and shaped and framed her face perfectly. She wore a light brown shadow on her lids that went all the way up to her brow bone. Her eyes were lined with kohl liner, and her lashes were lacquered with black mascara and curled upwards. She wore bronzer high on her cheeks, which made it look like she just spent a day at the beach. She wore a nude-pink gloss on her lips.

In a third video on her story, Lindsey wore a different outfit and had her seatbelt on in a car. “Just A Lil Bit” by 50 Cent blasted in the background as she panned the camera over herself, zooming in for a super close-up shot between her eyebrows.

In this clip, the model closed her eyes, puckered her lips, and blew a kiss at the camera. She wore a long-sleeve black V-neck shirt with two pieces of a blue undershirt criss-crossing over the top. She used the “retroCAM” filter for this look, which made her appear even more tanned and glowing than ever before.