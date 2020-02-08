Instagram Bombshell Genesis Lopez Sizzles In Tight Mini Dress On Instagram

Miami model and Instagram influencer Genesis Lopez is fearless when it comes to flaunting her killer figure and her latest social media update is no different. In the most recent snapshot Genesis shared with her 4.8 million followers, she rocked a skimpy mini dress that put her stunning body on full display.

In the photo, the model posed outdoors, standing on a balcony overlooking Las Vegas. She turned her head to the side, seemingly looking at a distance, as her left hand touched her shoulder while her other hand rested on her thigh. Several cushioned bar stools, tall buildings, and night lights were visible behind her, as she rocked some serious attitude in the snap.

Genesis showcased her curvaceous form in an ultra-tight dark gray mini dress that clung to every inch of her curves. The dress featured thin straps that went over her shoulders in a halter style. It has a straight neckline that flaunted her enormous cleavage. Moreover, the sexy number ended at her mid-thigh and followed the lines of Genesis’s hourglass figure. She wore black strappy sandals with three-inch heels to complete the look.

To keep her look casual, the half-Brazilian, half-Japanese model opted to wear no accessories. Her long- highlighted locks were styled in sleek, straight strands and tossed to one side and fell over her shoulder.

As for her night glam, Genesis wore a full face of makeup that consisted of defined eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, contour to enhance her features, followed by bronzer, a hint of peach blush, glowing highlighter, and lip gloss.

While the model did not tag a location in the post, her Instagram Stories and her other upload showed that she and her boyfriend spent some quality time in Sin City.

The latest share proved popular, garnering over 60,000 likes and more than 480 comments within the first 17 hours of going live on the social media website. Many of the model’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the model’s latest look. Some of her fans were left speechless and opted to express their admiration by dropping a flame or red heart emoji.

“Wow! Love at first sight. I think it does exist,” one follower commented, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look so beautiful. You have the perfect combination of elegance, beauty, and sensuality,” another admirer gushed.

“Your cuteness knows no bounds, your beauty has no limit. Radiant as the sun and definition of beauty. The most sexiest woman ever. Stunning like a queen,” a third Instagram fan wrote.