NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets Tried To Acquire DeAndre Jordan Via Trade

The Brooklyn Nets are among the teams that watched the trade deadline come and go without making any moves. Currently sitting in the seventh seed of the Eastern Conference, the Nets are on track to clinch a playoff spot for the second consecutive season.

During an appearance on NBA Countdown, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Houston Rockets had tried to acquire DeAndre Jordan via trade, per Nets Daily. With the Rockets involved in a four-team blockbuster deal that sent Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks, it left them without a starting center.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey had considered multiple players before approaching the Nets with an offer for Jordan. However, it appears that the Nets had no interest in moving Jordan as negotiations fell short between the two sides. Considering that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had recruited Jordan to join the team in the offseason, it is likely that played a major factor behind the Nets’ decision.

Additionally, Jordan has had a solid season as a backup center, averaging 7.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2 assists in 20.9 minutes of play. His All-Star days may be behind him at this point, but there is no doubt that Jordan is still a double-double threat on any given night.

In the summer of 2019, Jordan inked a four-year, $39.96 million deal with the Nets. He had earned plenty of interest as a free agent, but his decision was made easier once Durant and Irving agreed to join forces.

It’s no secret that Jordan is hoping to win a championship as a member of the Nets, but those aspirations may have to be put on hold. Durant is highly unlikely to play in the 2019-20 NBA season, while Irving is currently sidelined with a knee injury, as previously noted by The Inquisitr.

A move to the Rockets may have worked out in Jordan’s favor, as the team remains without a true center. He could have provided the Rockets with a much-needed interior presence for defensive and rebounding purposes. The Rockets are currently playing a small-ball lineup with P.J. Tucker at the five, who is striving to fill the void left by Capela.

And while that strategy may be a success in the regular season, there are concerns that it will backfire in the playoffs against the likes of Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic. With the Rockets eyeing a run to the NBA Finals, only time will tell if Jordan would have been a difference-maker for them.