‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Rides A Bike In A Black Bikini And Sheer Mini Dress

Yanet was in Puerto Rico with her boyfriend, Lewis Howes.

Yanet Garcia wore an unusual ensemble for a scenic bike ride with her boyfriend, Lewis Howes. On Saturday, the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” took to Instagram to share a photo of the revealing two-piece and see-through swimsuit coverup that helped keep her cool during the couple’s outing.

Yanet was pictured wearing a black bikini. Her top featured thin spaghetti straps and fixed triangle cups that created a low V-neck. The design teased fans with a tantalizing view of the popular television personality’s voluptuous cleavage. Her matching bottoms had high-cut sides and a wide V front that accentuated her hourglass figure. She was also showing off her shapely legs and toned tummy.

Yanet’s photo didn’t reveal what the back of her bikini looked like, but it’s possible that she was wearing the same thong bottoms featured in a previous Instagram snapshot.

Yanet completed her ensemble with a long-sleeved, sheer black mini dress and a pair of black athletic shoes. The brunette beauty was wearing her thick, caramel-tinged tresses with a deep side part that caused some of her hair to partially cover up her left eye. Her luscious locks were styled in wild waves. Her soft and natural beauty look included a glossy pink lip and minimal eye makeup.

It’s no secret that Yanet is a fitness enthusiast, so it shouldn’t surprise her fans that she was doing something active when her bikini photo was taken. She and Lewis were riding matching classic cruiser bikes with white frames, baby blue tires, and matching blue grips on the handlebars. Both bikes also had metal baskets on their fronts.

Lewis’ outfit was color-coordinated with his ride. It included a backwards blue baseball cap, heather blue T-shirt, and black athletic shorts. He had his right arm around Yanet with his hand resting on her hip. The two lovebirds both had big smiles on their faces.

The couple was pictured posing on a paved bike path surrounded by thick, lush grass, small white flowers, and tall trees. A mini forest of palm trees and a gorgeous blue sky were also visible in the background. In the caption of her post, Yanet revealed that their photo was snapped during a trip to Puerto Rico.

As of this writing, Yanet’s serene snapshot has been liked over 122,000 times. It took less than an hour for the social media sensation to get that much love from her 12.8 million Instagram followers. However, a few of her amorous admirers admitted that they’re rather envious of Lewis.

“This man is truly blessed,” read one response to Yanet’s post.

“Lucky son of a gun,” wrote another commenter.

However, others celebrated Yanet and Lewis’ love, calling the an “amazing couple” and “couple goals.”