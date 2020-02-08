Joe Giudice Seemingly Responds To Joe Gorga’s Shade Saying He’s Not A Man

It looks like those living in Italy have access to The Real Housewives of New Jersey. On the most recent episode of the hit Bravo series, Melissa Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga, made a comment about his soon to be ex-brother-in-law which made its way halfway around the world. Gorga made the statement about Giudice not being a man in a confessional interview when discussing the latter’s treatment of his sister, Teresa Giudice.

“Joe is always going to be arrogant,” Gorga said in his interview. “He’s rough. He’s tough. He doesn’t know how to open up and be a man. You know what a man is? When he can look at you and say, I love you. You’re amazing. You’re beautiful. That’s a f*ckng man.”

It looks like Giudice didn’t appreciate the comment thrown his way and shared a post to his Instagram Story which appears to be a direct response to the interview on RHONJ. Giudice shared a quote to his story, and followed it up with the hashtag “#fact.”

“A real man has nothing to hide. He will tell you the truth about whatever you want to know. Because he knows that if he is 100% honest with you, you will trust no matter what. That’s the signs of a man that wants to grow with you,” the quote read which has since disappeared from his Instagram Story.

Gorga’s comment came after Teresa confided in him that her husband said he no longer felt anything for her and suggested she should move on with her life. Teresa and her husband’s first interview since they both had been out of prison on Watch What Happens Live seemed to confirm that Giudice didn’t feel anything for her anymore, as the interview was more than awkward. Within a matter of weeks, after Joe was deported to Italy, the couple announced they would be divorcing.

At this time, Gorga has not responded to the quote on his brother-in-law’s Instagram story.

Giudice has also been in the news recently for a post shared to his Instagram page which has since been deleted. The image showed Giudice in Mexico with several women, but many were confused as it appeared to be an old photo based on the former reality star’s physique. It never became clear why Giudice posted the photo, but it clearly didn’t bother Teresa who said she would have hung out with the women if she was there.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.