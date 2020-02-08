Abigail Ratchford Gets Flirty In A Lacy Bra On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford got a little flirtatious with the camera in her latest Instagram story post, which she shared on Saturday, February 8. She pursed her lips and pulled on the ends of her super long hair in the short clip.

For her outfit, the “Queen of Curves” wore a black lacy bra with a plunging neckline. The deep V only served to accentuate her curvaceous bust and ample cleavage, which she is known for. She paired the top with skintight black leather pants, which emphasized her derriere as she slightly jutted her hip to the side.

She looked in the vanity mirror and then at her phone in the Boomerang video, tugging gently at the ends of her long hair, which reached all the way down past her chest. She puckered her lips for the camera.

Abigail’s makeup was flawlessly applied. Her brows were arched high over her eyes. She appeared to wear a light pink shimmer dusted on her lids. Her lashes were thick and luscious, and she wore kohl eyeliner on the top of her lids and in her waterline. When she pursed her lips, her cheekbones popped. She wore a frosty pink lip gloss on her pout.

She wore multiple gold rings on her fingers and a necklace around her neck. Her nails were painted a sheer, baby pink.

The model appeared to be in her bedroom, as a white bed, lamp, and mirror were shown in the background.

This upload was just the latest on Abigail’s Instagram story. On Friday, February 7, she shared two video posts of herself wearing a hot pink corset. In those short clips, her 9 million followers could catch a glimpse of her curvaceous figure, given that the top was deeply cut and her bust almost spilled out of the carefully tied top.

As Abigail Ratchford fans and Inquisitr readers know, Abigail frequently shares sexy images and clips of herself on her Instagram story and Instagram grid. In addition to her two most recent Instagram story uploads, she’s also known for giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at photo shoots and “thirst traps.”

She last gave fans an inside look at her lingerie shoot, during which she tried on multiple different looks. In one, she wore a bondage-inspired black sheer lingerie set, before she switched to a red-hot crimson bra-and-panty outfit. Lastly, she then changed into a sheer, deep teal ensemble that showed off some serious underboob.