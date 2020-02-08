Salma Hayek Rocks A Balenciaga Bag As She Prepares For The 2020 Academy Awards: ‘Lets The Oscars Games Begin’

Salma Hayek has been active on Instagram while talking about Hollywood’s biggest night. On Saturday morning, the high-profile Mexican-American star rocked a smart Balenciaga bag on the social media network as she prepares for this year’s Academy Awards race, with the winners taking home those coveted and truly iconic golden statues.

As a highly regarded actress, Salma knows how exciting the Academy Awards can be. After all, she nearly won the iconic prize for Best Actress for her title role in Frida in 2003. The competition — including Diane Lane for Unfaithful, Renee Zellweger for Chicago, Nicole Kidman for The Hours, Julianne Moore for Far From Heaven — was tough, but Nicole prevailed.

Salma isn’t up for an Oscar this year, but she is set to be a presenter during Sunday’s ceremony. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 53-year-old brunette bombshell will join fellow Latina actress Penelope Cruz to give away the statuettes for the winners of the Best Sound Mixing and the Best Sound Editing categories at the 77th annual Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, the day before the important Hollywood event, Salma was already dressed to impress for the Oscars — although her outfit on Instagram was fairly casual for the dressy festivities. She wore a two-piece gray getup featuring a long-sleeved top and a high-low design. The matching pants were oversized and pleated, looking quite comfortable as Salma posed for her picture.

Beyond the silver-colored, quilted Balenciaga bag, which sported the brand’s logo, her other accessories included a bunch of silver necklaces in varying lengths. She rocked a face full of makeup, including darkened eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, black mascara, blush, contouring, and peachy-pink lip gloss.

Salma’s auburn hair, parted in the middle, was worn straight and down, with most of her luxurious tresses hitting at chest level. She definitely came off in her performance as an A-list star.

Salma’s Instagram update heralding the Oscars’ telecast, which will take place on February 9, was popular among her 13.9 million followers. The post earned nearly 360,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments.

