Josephine Skriver Shows Underboob In Leopard-Print Bikini Bottoms In New Instagram Video

Josephine Skriver has been on a roll on Instagram lately sharing sneak peeks of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo shoot. Her newest video was another look at her time working with the publication in the Dominican Republic, as she flaunted her underboob in a pair of leopard-print bikini bottoms.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel stood in shallow waters for the clip, and ditched a top for the occasion. She censored her curves by placing her hand on top of her chest, leaving her underboob on full display. The bikini bottoms that she wore were high-waisted and featured an atypical color scheme, since the base was white with the animal-print in black and brown.

Josephine’s hair was down in a casual, voluminous look, pieces flying about thanks to the use of a leaf blower.

The video began with the model standing with her shoulder facing the camera as she extended her right leg behind her. She raised her left hand towards her face and gave sultry looks for the SI photographers who were seemingly stationed towards the right side of the frame.

The beauty’s hair was blowing about, and the leaf blower’s hose could be seen cutting into the frame for a few seconds.

From there, Josephine raised her left elbow into the air and brushed her hair up before continuing to give fierce looks.

Behind her was a tan shoreline with lots of trees and foliage.

Her many followers took to the comments section to rave about her stunning looks.

“Seriously I’m so excited for this to be out!!!!!! I’m so happy for you Jo you can’t imagine,” gushed an admirer.

“Going to the gym now,” declared a supporter.

“Are you excited for the photos? You’re so gorgeous,” wrote a third social media user.

“Body goals for life,” exclaimed a supporter.

It’s no wonder that her dedicated fans are looking forward to this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, considering that this is the first time that Josephine is featured in the widely popular magazine.

In addition, the bombshell was spotted in another Instagram video yesterday where she flaunted her underboob. Except this time, she did so in a tiny green cropped tank that only covered the top of her chest. Josephine wore her hair in two pigtails, and her face was framed with short bangs. Behind her was a turquoise blue ocean, and she was seen interacting with the people on set while seemingly having the time of her life.