‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Talks Quitting The Show

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has been opening up about her future on the Bravo series and admits there’s plenty of times she’s thought about leaving the show. Every longtime reality star has moments where they think it might be time to throw in the towel, mostly because of sticky situations they’re in during filming and social media reactions. Ariana recently caught up with Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast to discuss the times she’s thought about quitting, while also dishing some more on the fight between her boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Stassi Schroeder at TomTom.

“There’s one [moment] this season that you saw in the preview that I literally openly was just like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ There’s been a few [moments I considered quitting the show],” Ariana said. “I feel like what ends up happening is that if I’m watching the show, in the moment, I’ll feel a certain way. And then seven months later, the show’s airing and something will just feel worse when it comes back because maybe that person you’re confiding in said something sassy in their interview and you’re like well, f*ck you, man… That sucks.”

The SUR bartender also admitted some of her feelings towards quitting come from the immense amount of negativity that she can get on Twitter. Ariana definitely doesn’t shy away from shutting down trolls from time to time, but that doesn’t mean some comments cant dig deep.

Ultimately Ariana has steered away from quitting the hit Bravo series because she would rather change the way people feel and turn a negative situation into a positive situation if she can. For now, in Season 8, Tom and Ariana seem to be on the outside from their friend group especially after Tom got in a heated argument with Stassi at her book signing for Next Level Basic.

According to the Fancy AF Cocktails author, Tom had a valid point about being upset over the planning of the event, but he got so heated in his emotions that people weren’t capable of understanding his reasoning. Ariana reiterated that she felt the issue with the event was Tom Schwartz, who didn’t go through the proper channels of planning an event at TomTom the way it would normally be done, and promised it had nothing to do with Stassi. She even defended Stassi saying she begged her boyfriend to not rage text her, but he ended up going through with it anyway.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.