Andrew Yang Photobombs WMUR’s Democratic Presidential Debate Coverage In New Hampshire

Following Friday’s Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire, candidate Andrew Yang took advantage of a post-debate opening to get some extra screen time by photobombing WMUR-TV news anchors Tom Griffith and Jennifer Vaughn.

The moment was first shared to Twitter by WMUR-TV meteorologist Eric Weglarz.

“Funniest moment of our coverage tonight has to be @AndrewYang photobombing Tom and Jennifer, any objections? #YangGang”

Yang pulled a similar stunt while campaign manager Zach Graumann was trying to shot an “informational video” that was posted to Twitter earlier this month.

While Yang again received the least amount of speaking time at Friday’s debate — despite his recent CNN town hall being the highest-rated of its night — he nevertheless used the time to push his campaign’s universal basic income (UBI) policy proposal and its benefits for the country.

Yang also took issue with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg‘s view of Donald Trump‘s victory, which he claims was misunderstood.

“Trump is not the cause of all of our problems and we are making a mistake when we act like he is,” Yang said, per Newsweek. “He is a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades. It’s our job to get to the harder work of actually curing the disease.”

And thats why #YangGang wins. @AndrewYang is the only candidate to photobomb his way into the hearts of America! He is just a real American. Thats what #Yang2020 is about! Damn it feel good to be a Yangsta

The Venture for America founder noted that political parties have been fighting at the expense of American for years and said the real losers were the communities he says are “been disintegrating beneath our feet.” According to Yang, this decline is why Trump — who called out the pain of working people — won traditional swing states like Iowa and Ohio.

Yang believes that UBI is necessary to address the working people that are being pushed to the sidelines of the economy, although he points to automation as the driving force as opposed to immigration.

Yang’s comments received attention from the Twitter account of the Trump War Room, which called his remarks a “truth bomb.”

Andrew Yang drops a truth bomb at the #DemDebate: "Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems and we are making a mistake when we act like he is." Sorry Andrew–they aren't listening to you!

Conservative commentator Saagar Enjeti tweeted similar sentiments.

“Andrew Yang lobbing truth grenades on Pete Buttigieg’s focus grouped answers,” he wrote.

Yang recently came in seventh in New Hampshire in a new CNN poll ahead of the state’s primary that was conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. He is tied with fellow businessman Tom Steyer with three percent support. Ahed of the pair in sixth is Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar with five percent support and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard in fifth with six percent.