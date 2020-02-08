WWE Bombshell Lana Sizzles In A Tiny Bikini During Boat Trip With Adam Devine

Lana asked her fans to guess what she and the 'Workaholics' star are doing in the Bahamas together.

WWE star Lana, whose real name is CJ Perry, flaunted her incredible figure in a tiny printed bikini during a trip to the Bahamas. However, her latest social media updates revealed that she isn’t just visiting the tropical paradise to relax, unwind, and pose for stunning photos. Actor Adam Devine is with her, and the two are working on a project together.

On Saturday, Lana took to Instagram to share a new photo from her island getaway. The 34-year-old professional wrestler was pictured rocking a white bikini decorated with a tiny red dot print pattern. Her string bikini top was a classic design with triangle cups that clung to her curves. However, her bottoms were string-less. Instead, they featured side straps that were stretched up high on her shapely hips. The garment’s low front showed off her sculpted stomach.

Lana was still rocking the thick cornrows that made an appearance in a previous bikini photo. She was also wearing the same sunglasses and posing on another small boat. She was lying on her side and using one arm to prop herself up. Her lean but strong legs were stretched out beside her. She had her free arm thrust up in the air with her index finger extended, and she had a look of triumph on her face.

Adam looked similarly pleased. He was lying on the boat beside Lana. He was a lot more covered up in a dark wetsuit and floppy bucket hat.

An expanse of sapphire blue ocean was visible behind the pair with no land in sight.

Lana used a geotag to identify the location of her photo as somewhere off the coast of the city of George Town, which is located on Exuma island.

The blond bombshell also dropped a hint about what she and Adam were up to by writing that hanging out with the Workaholics star “can be a real bad idea.”

According to Deadline, the comedic actor, who has also appeared on Modern Family and The Righteous Gemstones, is working on a celebrity reality series for Quibi called Bad Ideas with Adam Devine. For each episode, he’ll do something that most people would consider a bad idea, and he’ll enlist a famous pal to assist him. Adam shared one example on his Instagram page, revealing that he and his Workaholics castmate, Anders Holm, “drove an ice cream truck on one of the worlds most dangerous roads and delivered ice cream to the local village kids.”

The only hint that Lana has shared about Adam’s bad idea for her is that in involves swimming and Silicon Valley actor Thomas Middleditch, who made an appearance in a video on her Instagram stories. Fans will just have to stay tuned to see if she drops any more clues.