‘The Young And The Restless’ Stars Congratulate Eric Braeden On 40 Years As Victor Newman

See Eric Braeden as you've never seen him before.

Stars of The Young and the Restless took to social media to congratulate their co-star Eric Braeden on his momentous 40 year anniversary portraying Victor Newman in Genoa City.

Many of Braeden’s current and former co-stars on the number one rated CBS Daytime drama shared their favorite pictures of themselves with the actor. Plus, a few also shared videos and images of the party that the sudser threw for Braeden yesterday to mark the occasion. Soap stars from other soap operas like General Hospital’s, Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), showed up to the celebration of the man, the myth, the legend — Eric Braeden.

Sharon Case (Sharon) showed off a picture of herself with Benard at Braeden’s party. She also noted that former Dylan actor, Steve Burton (Jason Morgan, GH), showed up to celebrate his one-time co-star. Case and Burton’s on-screen alter egos were married at the time Burton left the soap.

Summer Newman actress Hunter King showed off Braeden as you’ve never seen him — as a dog. King’s series of two photographs showed Braeden during the filming of the Thanksgiving episode a few years ago. In one, he held two hot rolls, and he looked pretty excited about them. In the other, King and Braeden used the dog Snapchat filter, and Braeden had puppy ears and a tongue in the image.

Kyle Abbott actor, Michael Mealor, shared a photo of himself alongside the man of the hour from yesterday’s festivities at CBS. He called Braeden a legend and noted that the actor had changed the game

Meanwhile, Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) shared a picture of herself and Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman), who portray Victor’s daughters. The two women were wearing German-inspired costumes, perhaps because Braeden immigrated to the United States from Germany 60 years ago. Ordway expressed her thankfulness for being included in the celebration, and she called her on-screen dad a legend.

Ordway also shared a photo of herself that appeared to be from the filming of the upcoming gala for Newman Enterprises’ 50th Anniversary, which will serve as the storyline to mark Braeden’s 40 years as Victor. The episodes are slated to air on February 18, 19, and 20. She explained what an honor it is to portray Victor’s daughter alongside the actor.

Devon Hamiton Winters actor Bryton James also shared an excellent throwback photo of himself with Braeden. He thanked the Victor actor for welcoming him to the soap as well as showing him how to make the craft his own. Both actors were several years younger in the photograph, which showed them both in casual workout clothing and a boxing back hung in the background.

Actor Don Diamont, who at one time played Victor’s rival, Brad Carlton, on Y&R, also shared his congratulations along with two pictures of himself and Braeden along with several of Diamont’s co-stars from Y&R‘s sister soap The Bold and the Beautiful. Currently, Diamont is Bill Spencer on B&B.

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) also shared a photograph of herself with Braeden. She thanked the actor for his support and loyalty over the years.

GH star James Patrick Stuart (Valentin Cassadine) also attended the ceremony honoring Braeden, and he shared two posts. In one of them, he showed his former AMC co-star Peter Bergman recounting stories about Braeden on the show. In the next post, Stuart revealed that they shared a lot of laughs at the gathering.

Former Y&R star, Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane), shared a heartfelt tribute to the actor. He thanked Braeden for being a mentor, and Goddard wished he was there to celebrate the actor’s 40 years in person.

Actress Lauralee Bell (Christine Williams), whose parents Bill and Lee Phillip Bell, created Y&R, posted a lovely tribute to Braeden, including a photograph of herself, Doug Davidson (Paul Williams), Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin), and Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore Baldwin), which appeared to be from the upcoming gala on the show. She expressed her regrets for not being at the ceremony and congratulated Braeden on his milestone accomplishment.