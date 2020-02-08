Megan Thee Stallion Dazzles In A Bikini Made Of Pearls

Megan Thee Stallion stood poolside in her latest Instagram photo, wearing an eye-popping bikini that certainly wowed her 8.7 million followers.

In the image, the rapper stood tall in front of a pool, rocking an intricately designed two-piece made almost entirely of white pearls.

While at first it seemed that Megan was wearing one bikini, upon closer inspection, it looked like she was wearing two: a white, bra-like top with a hint of pearls, and a plain white bottom that sat high on her hips. Draped over the top, however, was the pearl bikini — the “fabric” and straps made up completely of the beads.

Overlaying the bathing suit bottom, in fact, was what seemed to be a carefully beaded belt and holster, for the rapper’s beloved and oft-worn cowgirl look.

The two-piece flaunted all of the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper’s curves, including her ample bust and curvy hips.

In addition to the swimsuit, Megan was dripping in beaded jewelry as well, wearing an ivory pearl choker, multiple pearl necklaces, and pearl bracelets, as well.

She was sandwiched in between two Doberman Pinschers, who also wore high-end jewelry. One dog wore a pearl collar around its neck; the other wore rhinestone-encrusted neckwear.

Her black hair tumbled down her back in luscious curls.

Megan’s makeup was flawless. She wore a pinkish-purple shadow on her lids. Her lashes fanned out and curled upwards. She wore a swoop of black liner across her lids, which only accentuated the thick and feathery lashes. Her pout was lined with mocha liner and filled in with a pink gloss, which shined in the light.

At the time of this writing, the photo was double-tapped more than 613,000 times and featured close to 5,000 comments from fans. While the majority of her followers simply responded with heart-eye and flame emoji to express their adoration, others chose to use their words to reveal their thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion’s latest photo.

“TAKE YOUR FOOT OFF MY NECK,” one fan commented in all-caps, marveling at the look she was serving.

“Yesss queen,” wrote another follower, adding heart-eye emoji to their comment. “I love you.”

“*WIG EVAPORATES*,” joked a user.

Others were just here for the dogs.

“Yes come on Dobermans,” one fan rejoiced, adding a heart-eye and hands-raised-in-praise emoji.

As fans and Inquisitr readers know, the rapper often posts sexy shots and videos on her Instagram grid and story — especially of herself twerking on stage, in concert, or even on a boat.