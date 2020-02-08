Brunette Bombshell Katie Bell Rocks A Black Lace Bra & Miniskirt While Lounging In Bed

Katie Bell got temperatures soaring as she donned a revealing bra and skirt for a brand new Instagram update. The brunette bombshell published the NSFW video to her account on Saturday afternoon.

In the sexy clip, Katie looked smoking hot as she lounged in a bed made up with white linens. The model went shirtless as she donned the black lace bra. She added a black miniskirt, which she had hiked up round her booty.

The ensemble flaunted Katie’s toned arms, abundant cleavage, flat tummy, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs as she rolled around in the bed while listening to music.

Katie had her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and around her shoulders. She accessorized with a pair of tiny earrings.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the video. The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner on her top lids. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and bright pink gloss on her full lips.

In the background of the photo, a chandelier can be seen, as well as a stack of books while the sunlight streamed across Katie’s face and casted shadows of her body.

Meanwhile, many of Katie’s over 1.8 million followers made short work of showing their support for the video. The clip was viewed more than 126,000 times and gained over 1,500 comments within the first hour after it was posted.

“You are the only beauty that I want to see in the world right now,” one of Katie’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You are definitely a Greek goddess so gorgeous,” remarked another admirer.

“You really are a angel from heaven,” read a third comment.

“You are so beautiful, you don’t seem to be from this planet. You are a goddess of beauty,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model surely knows how to get the pulses of her fans racing, and doesn’t appear shy about showing off her hourglass curves online.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this week, Katie sizzled as she posed in a frilly black lace lingerie set while spending some time soaking up the sun in her backyard.

That photo was also a huge hit among Katie Bell’s fans. To date, it has raked in more than 187,000 likes and over 3,200 comments for the Instagram hottie.