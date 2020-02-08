Kara Del Toro Shows Sideboob While Enjoying An Outdoor Bathtub In Bali

Kara Del Toro has been keeping up a steady stream of sultry updates on her Instagram feed lately, and kicked things up a notch with her newest share. The triple-update showed the stunner enjoying an outdoor bathtub in Bali, with the final shot being the most revealing as she flaunted her sideboob.

In this snap, Kara was photographed with her back facing the camera as she sat on one side of the bathtub. She wore her hair slicked down behind her shoulders, and the model played with her locks with both of her hands. She left her elbows out to her sides and the angle of her pose left her sideboob showing. Plus, the top of her curvy derriere peeked through above the petal-filled tub.

The bathtub was made of gray stone and had a rugged asymmetrical lemon-like shape. There was a silver spout with water running into the tub and the water was completely covered in bright pink and orange flower petals. As well, there was a tan tiled outdoor shower to the right of the tub.

Kara looked out between two tiled walls with a gap that revealed a small courtyard. The manicured lawn was decorated with a large vase-shaped sculpture, beyond which were tall white walls. A light-colored tree and green vines were also visible in the photo.

There were a couple more images in the set, with the first one showing Kara facing the camera while resting her elbows on the sides of the tub. She wore a purple strapless bikini top this time and glanced to her right with a sultry expression on her face.

The second picture showed Kara with her left elbow on the edge of the tub as she placed her hand on the side of her head.

Her adoring followers took to the comments section to rave about the newest share.

“Babe pleaseeee ahhhhhh,” gushed a supporter.

“YOU LOOK INCREDIBLE,” declared an admirer.

“Omg pic 3 is the best one,” exclaimed a third social media user.

“They don’t have enough evidence to convict you,” joked a fan, referring to her caption.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update on November 10, 2019 when she showed off her sideboob in the shower. Kara wore nothing but a towel on her head and sat on a wooden bench, hugging her left knee to her chest to censor her curves. Even so, some of her chest was left on display which made for a sizzling shot. The shower behind her had orange marbled walls and black hardware.